Elyon Fire & Life Safety Named 2026 Best Of Texas Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elyon Fire & Life Safety, a family-owned provider of commercial fire and life safety systems, has received the 2026 Best of Texas Award. The recognition honors a company that has grown from a 2020 startup into a trusted full-service partner across North Texas. Elyon serves businesses, contractors, developers, and public entities throughout the region. For these clients, fire protection means more than meeting requirements. It means having a dependable team helping protect their people, their property and the businesses they've worked to build.Fire protection isn't an add-on at Elyon. It's the entire focus. The company brings fire alarms, sprinklers, extinguishers, commercial kitchen suppression and emergency responder radio systems together through one team dedicated to fire and life safety. Customers get the convenience of one provider without losing that specialized focus. From design and permitting to inspections, repairs and monitoring, Elyon helps connect each stage of the work. That means fewer providers to coordinate and a team whose attention stays where it belongs: on fire protection.Behind Elyon's growth is a team that takes ownership of the work and understands what's riding on it for the customer. That means working through challenges, following through on commitments and caring about the outcome beyond their individual part of the job. The 2026 Best of Texas recognition celebrates the Elyon team's daily commitment and the customer relationships they've built along the way.“It's our honor to serve our customers, and we want our work to show it,” said Emerson Argueta, CEO of Elyon Fire & Life Safety.“We believe in underpromising and overdelivering. That starts with telling customers the truth up front: what we know, what could change and what we can realistically commit to. We want to earn their business with honest answers and keep their trust by doing what we say we'll do.”As Elyon grows across North Texas, its focus remains on being a company customers can count on, whether they're opening their first business, managing multiple properties or caring for a place their community depends on. With each new relationship, the team carries forward a simple promise:“Let Our Legacy Protect Yours.”For more information, click here.

Elyon Fire & Life Safety

Elyon Fire & Life Safety

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Elyon Fire & Life Safety Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 03, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Emergency Services



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