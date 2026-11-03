Peoplelinx Drops 'AI' From Its Name, Refocuses On Revenue Orchestration

The company continues investing in artificial intelligence while putting targeted outreach, human expertise and client outcomes at the center of its brand.

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PeopleLinx announced it is removing“AI” from its name, logo and brand positioning, returning to PeopleLinx from PeopleLinx AI. The change underscores the company's focus on revenue orchestration: coordinating sales strategy, prospect research, outreach and pipeline visibility to help businesses develop meaningful sales opportunities.

The branding update, announced by CEO Patrick Baynes on October 28, reflects a distinction between the technology PeopleLinx uses and the outcomes its clients seek. The company will continue investing in artificial intelligence across its operations and client solutions, with no change to how it delivers its services.

“AI should make authentic outreach more effective, not make inauthentic outreach easier,” said Baynes.

PeopleLinx adopted AI-focused branding approximately a year ago as it expanded its use of artificial intelligence. Since then, the technology has supported prospect research, data enrichment, campaign planning, messaging development and sales reporting. It has also helped the team reduce repetitive work and improve visibility into prospect engagement.

The decision to return to the PeopleLinx name follows Baynes' assessment that emphasizing AI in the brand placed too much attention on the enabling technology rather than the company's expertise, execution and accountability.

PeopleLinx's approach combines technology with human oversight to build targeted outreach programs. Its teams research prospects, develop relevant messaging and monitor campaign activity to identify opportunities for business conversations. Human judgment and quality assurance remain central to that process.

The company's continued AI investment will focus on strengthening research capabilities, improving pipeline intelligence and making internal workflows more efficient. These efforts support a broader emphasis on helping clients understand where opportunities are developing and where follow-up is needed.

For clients, the updated positioning reinforces the company's existing approach to sales development: relevant outreach, informed execution and visibility into results. The PeopleLinx name places that work at the forefront while AI continues to support delivery.

“We're dropping the AI from our name. Not from our innovation,” said Baynes.

For more on the decision, read the full announcement from PeopleLinx CEO Patrick Baynes.

About PeopleLinx:

PeopleLinx is a revenue orchestration company that helps businesses identify prospects, execute targeted sales outreach and develop sales pipeline. The company combines strategy, data, campaign execution and pipeline intelligence with human expertise and AI-supported workflows. Learn more at peoplelinx.

Ashley Hovanes

PeopleLinx

+1 215-282-5175

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PeopleLinx Drops 'AI' From Its Name, Refocuses on Revenue Orchestration News Provided By PeopleLinx November 03, 2026, 15:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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