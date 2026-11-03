Elligint Health Adopts AWS Healthlake As FHIR Foundation In Helios, Advancing CMS-0057-F Compliance For Health Plans

Elligint Health

Elligint Health® strengthens Helios® interoperability with AWS HealthLake, extending a platform already built on Amazon Web Services

- Chris Caramanico, Chief Executive Officer of Elligint HealthEDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elligint Health has adopted AWS HealthLake as the foundational FHIR data store inside its Helios intelligence platform, strengthening the solution's interoperability capabilities and supporting health plans in meeting CMS-0057-F electronic prior authorization and data exchange requirements. The implementation works in conjunction with the next evolution of Elligint Health's purpose-built integration engine.AWS HealthLake is a fully managed, HIPAA-eligible FHIR R4 service from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Its deployment within Helios builds on Elligint Health's existing relationship with AWS, which provides the secure, scalable cloud infrastructure underlying the platform. Embedding AWS HealthLake as the Helios platform's native FHIR layer reflects a deliberate investment in standards-based infrastructure - one that positions clients for the full range of interoperability requirements ahead.“Compliance is the starting line. Interoperability will be the advantage,” said Bradley Dick, Chief Technology Officer at Elligint Health.“We've built on a platform that is standards-based and represents the future of how Helios data is exchanged across the healthcare ecosystem.”Inside Helios, AWS HealthLake functions as a live FHIR twin of each client's data, transforming care management, utilization management, and prior authorization information from Helios into FHIR resources and refreshing records in minutes. Members, providers, and other payers access data through AWS HealthLake using the Patient Access, Provider Access, Payer-to-Payer, and Prior Authorization APIs, implemented to the CARIN and Da Vinci standards referenced in the CMS-0057-F rule. Helios remains the system of record, with each client's AWS HealthLake data logically isolated within its own AWS environment. Prior authorization determinations are visible to members and providers in minutes, well within the rule's one-business-day requirement.Elligint Health's new solution supports FHIR R4, RESTful APIs, EDI, HL7, and SFTP with both real-time and batch data flows, without the custom development work that previous integration approaches required.“Our work with AWS is central to how we build Helios for the future,” said Chris Caramanico, Chief Executive Officer of Elligint Health.“Embedding AWS HealthLake gives our clients a direct path to the FHIR foundation that today's interoperability requirements demand and positions them for what comes next.”About Elligint HealthFounded in 2024, Elligint Health is a mission-driven organization dedicated to making healthcare more proactive, connected, and intelligent. Elligint Health partners with the nation's most innovative payers and providers to turn data into actionable strategies. By aligning all stakeholders - members, providers, and payers - Elligint Health helps organizations navigate complexity with clarity, creating a healthcare ecosystem that is smarter, more sustainable, and centered on whole-person care.Elligint Health's comprehensive solution provides the performance engine for modern payer and provider organizations - built on an ecosystem of smarter tech, actionable insights, and expanded capabilities. Elligint Health brings together Heliosfor CM and UM, Advanced Analytics for prediction and performance, and a Helios Partner Ecosystem to extend and complement the capabilities of our single-platform solution. With more than 13 million lives managed across all 50 states, Elligint Health helps payer and provider teams transform operations, anticipate change, and accelerate smarter care.For more information, visit .Media Contact

Dylan Souza

Elligint Health

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Elligint Health Adopts AWS HealthLake as FHIR Foundation in Helios, Advancing CMS-0057-F Compliance for Health Plans News Provided By Elligint Health November 03, 2026, 15:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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