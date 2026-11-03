MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BestBuildersCanada checked 87 Langley firms and listed 10. ProStyle Construction, a 2026 Georgie Award winner with 500+ projects since 2007, ranks first.

LANGLEY, CANADA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eighty-seven firms were checked for the 2026 ranking of renovation contractors in Langley published by BestBuildersCanada, whose stated criteria are Google rating, review count, how closely a firm's services match home renovation, and portfolio. Ten were listed.ProStyle Construction ranked #1 on the list, updated October 2026, and carries the directory's "Best overall" badge. All five firms below hold Google ratings of 4.9 or 5.0.Renovating in Langley means dealing with two municipalities. The Township of Langley and the City of Langley run separate permit offices, zoning bylaws and fee schedules. In the Township, finishing a basement or adding plumbing fixtures needs a building permit, and a home built before 1990 may need a hazardous materials survey and a Notice of Project before work starts. In the City, replacing cupboards needs no permit, moving an interior wall does, and a renovation worth more than $100,000 sends the question of upgrading the home's utilities to the Engineering Department.#1: PROSTYLE CONSTRUCTION, THE TOP-RANKED RENOVATION CONTRACTOR IN LANGLEY, BCWebsite: pro-stylePhone: 778-999-0772Email:...Office: #2 - 4533 232 St, Langley Township, BC V2Z 2S2Hours: Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pmService area: Langley, Surrey, White Rock, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge, New Westminster and VancouverProStyle Construction is the only firm in the top five to win at the 2026 Georgie Awards, the provincial home-building program of the Canadian Home Builders' Association of BC. Founded in 2007 as a one-man tile and flooring operation, it is now a design-build firm doing whole-home and main-floor renovations in Langley and across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.PROSTYLE CONSTRUCTION'S 2026 AWARDS- Winner, Best Kitchen Renovation over $200,000, Georgie Awards, for Golden Reflections in Vancouver, from a field of six finalists- Winner, Construction Companies in Langley, Canadian Choice Award- Finalist, Residential Renovator of the Year, Georgie Awards, one of four firms named- Finalist, Best Condo Residential Renovation over $750,000, Georgie Awards, for Bayshore Elegance- Finalist, Best Kitchen Renovation $175,000 and Over, HAVAN Awards for Housing Excellence, for Golden Reflections- Finalist, Best Renovation $1 Million to Under $1.5 Million, HAVAN Awards for Housing Excellence, for Bayshore EleganceGeorgie winners are chosen by a panel of industry judges from outside BC, and Renaissance Group CPA Ltd. verifies the results. HAVAN winners come from a panel of builders, renovators and designers from across Canada. The Canadian Choice Award names one winner per category and city after community nominations and a review.PROSTYLE CONSTRUCTION'S TRACK RECORD AND CREDENTIALS- Ranked #1 of 10 renovation contractors listed, from 87 firms checked, with the badge "Best overall"- Rated 5.0 from 27 Google reviews as of November 3, 2026- 500+ projects completed since 2007- BC Housing licensed residential builder, licence 56273, registered as Developer and General Contractor- Founder and president Abel Strujenco has 20 years in the trade- Director of Operations Randy Ferchoff is Red Seal certified with more than 40 years in the trade- Job site supervisor Derek Ferchoff runs ProStyle sites day to day and has a background in woodworking- Member of RenoMark, the Canadian Home Builders' Association and the Homebuilders Association Vancouver, and a CHBA Qualified Adaptiv Home Specialist for accessibility work- Ran a South Surrey interior renovation in two phases over about six months so the family could keep living in the home- Portfolio runs from a 980 sq ft legal basement suite to a 10,000 sq ft custom home in LangleyPROSTYLE CONSTRUCTION'S PRICING AND WARRANTY- Priced per project in a written proposal after a free consultation- Clients choose a fixed price or open-book cost-plus at builder-direct pricing- On renovations, materials stay at the quoted price unless they rise by more than five percent between signing and purchase- Two years on labour through RenoMark on every project- 2-5-10 home warranty insurance on new builds- $5 million in liability cover and a WorkSafeBC account in good standingPROSTYLE CONSTRUCTION'S SPECIALTIES- Whole-home and main-floor renovations- Kitchens, including cabinetry, countertops, plumbing, lighting and ventilation- Bathrooms, including ensuites- Basements- Condos and townhouses- Legal suites and coach houses- Home additions- Accessible renovations for aging in place- Custom homesBC's 2-5-10 home warranty insurance is required on new homes and usually does not reach a renovation, and a suite built inside an existing house is exempt from it. A homeowner renovating a main floor usually relies on the workmanship warranty the contractor puts in writing. RenoMark members must offer at least two years on renovation work, and the contract sets the terms.ProStyle does kitchen renovations in houses, condos, legal suites and coach houses. It applies for the permits, books every inspection and gives 6 to 10 weeks for most kitchens.WHAT CLIENTS SAY ABOUT PROSTYLE CONSTRUCTIONHomeowner reviews name Abel, Randy and Derek directly and return to communication and detail work. One client reports daily updates from Derek across two bathroom renovations. Another reports a living and dining renovation that came in under budget after the scope grew a few times, and a third reports a 17-foot vaulted fireplace finished on time and on budget. One client hired the firm for a front porch and came back for the kitchen.#2: JC CUSTOM HOME IMPROVEMENTJC Custom Home Improvement is a Surrey design-build contractor founded in 2018 by its president, Jean-Christophe, who still runs it as owner-operator. Design and build stay in-house, with 3D modelling and conceptual imaging while plans take shape. Its service list runs from basement finishing and home additions to Poly-B pipe replacement and mould remediation, a fit for an older house with several problems to solve at once.Pros:- 5.0 from 156 Google reviews- Won the 2026 Quality Business Award as a general contractor in Surrey, BC- FAQ gives a typical Greater Vancouver kitchen range of $25,000 to $100,000+- Covers 15 municipalities, from North Vancouver to Langley, Maple Ridge and White RockCons:- Based in Surrey, so Langley is one stop on a wider service map- Founded in 2018, against 2007 for ProStyle and 2009 for Kitchen Makeovers- No warranty term on its homepage, about or FAQ pages#3: KITCHEN MAKEOVERSKitchen Makeovers is a cabinet specialist based in Aldergrove, in Langley Township, and locally owned since 2009. It refinishes and refaces cabinets, adds organizers and custom modifications, and states 10,000+ kitchens transformed by 30+ in-house employees with no subcontractors. Most projects finish in about four days, which suits a homeowner whose cabinet boxes are sound and who wants the kitchen back that week.Pros:- 4.9 from 523 Google reviews, the largest review base on the list- Most projects completed in about four days- 30+ in-house employees and no subcontractors- Written warranties: 3 years on refinishing, 5 years on new doorsCons:- States it is not a full gut-renovation company that moves walls or relocates plumbing- No list prices: a calculator gives a ballpark range, and the exact price follows a free in-home quote- Refinishing and refacing depend on cabinet boxes being structurally sound#4: PROFILE RENOVATIONProfile Renovation is a family-run Langley firm citing over 30 years of hands-on work, on jobs from single-room updates to full-home renovations. It won a 2026 CHBA Fraser Valley Housing Award of Excellence in the $250,000 to $450,000 house renovation tier for Thyme and Toffee, a home designed around accessibility, visual comfort and aging in place. Project manager Tony Vanderpol works directly with trades and homeowners.Pros:- 4.9 from 68 Google reviews- 2026 CHBA Fraser Valley Housing Award of Excellence- Showroom on 267 Street in Langley- Bathroom work planned with accessibility in mindCons:- Showroom visits are by appointment only- Its homepage states no prices or warranty terms- Its list of nine service municipalities leaves out Vancouver and Burnaby#5: MARKLEY CONSTRUCTIONMarkley Construction is a family-run Langley company led by Thomas and Nikki Markley, with over 20 years in residential and commercial work and 1,390+ projects completed. It won Best Townhouse / Condominium Renovation Under $300,000 at the 2026 HAVAN Awards for Home Reimagined, and Thomas Markley and Tatianna Taylor-Tait won Season 3 of the series Renovation Resort. Millwork is designed and built in-house, and subtrades meet at its shop for coordination.Pros:- 5.0 from 45 Google reviews- 1,390+ completed projects- 2-year workmanship warranty, stated on its service pages- In-house custom millworkCons:- Home renovation sits alongside commercial, multi-family and tenant improvement work- Prices and timelines are missing from its homepage- 45 Google reviews on a stated 1,390+ projectsHOW PROSTYLE CONSTRUCTION COMPARES TO THE TOP 5 LANGLEY RENOVATION CONTRACTORSProStyle has two wins and four finalist places across three 2026 award programs. Markley won at HAVAN in 2026, Profile at CHBA Fraser Valley and JC at the Quality Business Awards. ProStyle's homepage also states its builder licence number, which no other top-five homepage does. Kitchen Makeovers does narrower work, refinishing and refacing cabinets without moving walls or plumbing.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR LANGLEY HOMEOWNERS PLANNING A LARGE RENOVATIONTownship of Langley inspections must be requested by 3:30 pm on the business day before, next-day slots are not guaranteed, and no one may occupy a building until a final inspection and written occupancy authorization. The City of Langley adopted a new zoning bylaw, No. 3300, on March 9, 2026, replacing one from 1996.JC Custom Home Improvement shows a client the design in 3D before anything is built. Kitchen Makeovers has the largest review base, 523, and finishes most projects in about four days. Profile Renovation won a 2026 CHBA Fraser Valley award for Thyme and Toffee, a home designed around aging in place. Markley Construction builds its own millwork and carries a HAVAN win in condo renovation.For a homeowner planning a large renovation who wants a licensed builder, a two-year labour warranty and Georgie results in high-budget kitchens and condos, ProStyle Construction is the first call. The list and its criteria are published on BestBuildersCanada.

Nicolas Z

BestBuildersCanada

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5 Best Renovation Contractors in Langley, BC (2026): ProStyle Named Top Choice News Provided By MintMarketing LLC November 03, 2026, 15:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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