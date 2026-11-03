Bankaool and Artbank bring Mexican and Singaporean communities together through contemporaty art and cultural exchange

Three Mexican artists created large-scale artworks live before visitors at the Singapore Art Museum. The exhibition welcomed 300 attendees on its opening night.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Singapore, November 2th,2026. - Artbank presented“Donde nos recuerdan, volvemos” (Where We Are Remembered, We Return) at the Singapore Art Museum (SAM), an exhibition of contemporary Mexican art exploring remembrance as a way of returning, even when we are far from home.

The exhibition brought together the work of Alfredo Ríos“Profe”, Jimena Duval and Alan Rodríguez“R3do”, who travelled from Mexico to create three original large-scale artworks inspired by a shared concept: the altar as a space capable of bringing back, if only for a moment, what distance has separated.

From 28 to 30 October, the artists worked live before museum visitors. Each created a 1.50 × 1.50-metre piece using their own distinctive visual language, giving audiences a rare opportunity to witness a creative process that normally takes place in private, from the first sketches to the completed artwork.

The pieces were subsequently moved to The Engine Room at the Singapore Art Museum, where they remained on display from 31 October to 2 November.

Three Artworks, Three Altars

In“Donde nos recuerdan, volvemos”, each artwork serves as an altar in its own right.

Rather than creating a single collective representation, the artists approached the act of remembrance from three distinct perspectives. Each piece incorporates its own symbols, emotions, absences and ways of bringing into the present what remains alive in memory.

The artworks were complemented by an installation featuring marigold flowers and candles, traditional elements that connected the three pieces without overshadowing them. The exhibition offered a contemporary interpretation of the altar, allowing each artist to engage with the tradition through their own creative sensibility.

In doing so, the exhibition sought not to transport a static image of Mexico to Singapore, but to share a living tradition through three contemporary artistic perspectives.

The concept also extended to an audiovisual installation accompanying the exhibition. The projection combined the exhibition's visual identity with footage documenting the artists' journey and creative process, building a visual record of the project and the experiences that preceded its arrival at the museum.

The phrase“What We Love Cannot Be Contained in a Single Lifetime” appeared within the exhibition space as an extension of its curatorial concept: remembrance is also a way of preserving connections, offering companionship and finding one another again.

An Exhibition Created Before the Public

The exhibition officially opened on 31 October, welcoming 300 visitors throughout the evening. Guests had the opportunity to discover the completed artworks, explore the installation and hear directly from the artists about the ideas and personal experiences behind each piece.

The exhibition concluded on 2 November with an invitation-only closing event attended by nearly 100 guests. The programme included conversations with the artists, a reception and a live performance by Mexican musician Carla Cardenal.

Both events offered an intimate and contemporary perspective on Día de Muertos, Mexico's Day of the Dead, encouraging dialogue between Mexican artistic traditions and audiences thousands of kilometers away from Mexico.

Discovering Singapore as Part of the Creative Journey

The experience extended well beyond the museum.

During their stay, the artists explored different parts of Singapore, engaging with its culture, architecture, everyday life and diversity. These experiences enabled a two-way cultural exchange: bringing a part of Mexico to Singapore while allowing the artists to return home with new perspectives, questions and experiences.

Discovering the city was an integral part of the residency and the broader purpose of the journey. The intention was for the artists to experience Singapore not only through the exhibition space, but also through its streets, communities and distinctive ways of engaging with memory and tradition.

Documentation of these visits, together with footage of the production and installation process, will form part of a forthcoming audiovisual piece capturing the full experience.

Artbank and Bankaool: Supporting Mexican Art Beyond Borders

“Donde nos recuerdan, volvemos” is part of Artbank's ongoing work as a platform supported by Bankaool, from Moises and Samuel Chaves, creating opportunities for artistic production, exhibitions, visibility and connections among artists.

The initiative seeks to expand the international reach of Mexican artistic practices, enabling creators to engage with new audiences, experience different cultural environments and establish relationships beyond Mexico.

The Singapore exhibition provided three Mexican artists with an opportunity to produce new work, share their creative processes directly with the public and participate in a cultural exchange that began before the exhibition opened and will continue beyond its conclusion.

A Network of Collaboration

The project was made possible with the support of the Embassy of Mexico in Singapore, whose team assisted with the coordination, production, logistics and institutional connections required to bring the exhibition to the Singapore Art Museum.

The Singapore Art Museum hosted both the live creation process and the final exhibition, allowing visitors to experience the different stages of the project.

Hospitality and accommodation for the team were provided with the support of Pan Pacific Hotels Group, through PARKROYAL on Beach Road, which welcomed the artists and the Artbank team during their stay in Singapore.

Artbank also extends its appreciation to The Prime for supporting and championing the project from Mexico, as well as to everyone whose contributions helped bring this cross-border cultural experience to life.

About the Artists

Alfredo Ríos“Profe”

A Mexican artist whose practice draws on graphic art, illustration and the creation of recognisable characters and symbols. His work combines a contemporary perspective with references to Mexican visual culture.

Jimena Duval

A Mexican visual artist whose work explores emotional, intimate and symbolic themes. Her artistic language examines memory, the body and personal experiences through highly expressive and sensitive imagery.

Alan Rodríguez“R3do”

A Mexican artist and illustrator known for his expressive, direct and identity-driven graphic style. His work brings together urban references, characters and elements of contemporary culture.

News

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