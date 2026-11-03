Punjab BJP Chief Calls On Nitin Nabin Talks On Strengthening Organisational Structure

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 3 (IANS) Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Kewal Singh Dhillon on Tuesday held a meeting with party President Nitin Nabin at the party's headquarters in New Delhi with focus on strengthening the party's organisational structure in the state, reviewing its recent activities, and discussing future political and organisational priorities.

During the meeting, Dhillon briefed Nabin on various campaigns, public programmes, outreach initiatives and efforts being undertaken by the BJP to strengthen its grassroots presence across Punjab.

He also apprised him of the party's recent programmes and initiatives aimed at bringing people from diverse sections of society into the BJP fold.

The leaders also discussed expanding the party's organisational network across Punjab, strengthening its booth-level structure, encouraging greater participation from youth and other sections of society, and enhancing direct engagement with the public.

With the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections in focus, the meeting also deliberated on the party's future plans and electoral strategy.

Discussions further centred on intensifying the BJP's political activities in Punjab, effectively raising public issues, and taking the party's policies and the Central government's welfare schemes to every household.

Meanwhile, Dhillon cornered the Congress over the 1984 Sikh massacre.

He said while the Congress "is holding Insaaf Rallies in Sangrur, why are the Congress and Rahul Gandhi silent on the issue of justice for the victims of the 1984 massacre? Even after 42 years of the massacre, the Congress has continued to shield the perpetrators".

Dhillon added that Sikhs were massacred in Delhi as well as in various other cities across the country.

"Rahul Gandhi must explain why Congress leaders allegedly involved in the conspiracy behind the 1984 massacre continued to receive protection from the party. Will he clarify before the people of Punjab why strict action was not taken against such leaders in a timely manner?"

He also said that the "Congress remained in power in the country for a long period, yet why did it fail to ensure complete justice for the families of the victims of the 1984 massacre? Why were thousands of families forced to wander from pillar to post for decades in their quest for justice?"