US, Iran Reviewing Proposals, Differences Remain: Qatar Spokesperson

MENAFN - IANS) Doha, Nov 3 (IANS) Qatar said Tuesday that the United States and Iran are reviewing proposals aimed at ending their conflict, but differences between the two sides remain unresolved despite continued diplomatic engagement.

"Bridging the gap is still a work in progress," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari told the ministry's weekly press briefing, confirming that both sides were studying proposals and ideas presented by mediators.

Al Ansari said a Qatari delegation had returned from Tehran on Monday evening after more than three hours of talks with Iranian officials, longer than the scheduled one hour, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The discussions involved an exchange of views and proposals aimed at narrowing differences between Washington and Tehran, he said, adding that mediation efforts were continuing following the visit.

Al Ansari cautioned against interpreting the continued talks as a breakthrough, saying no concrete progress could yet be announced, though both sides had demonstrated a willingness to pursue diplomacy.

He said Qatar was working toward an interim agreement to help build confidence between Washington and Tehran and lay the groundwork for further negotiations and a lasting settlement.

He stressed that confidence-building measures should form part of a phased diplomatic process, with both sides demonstrating their commitment by implementing agreed measures.

Addressing the recent incident involving the Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Al Mayeda in the Arabian Gulf, Al Ansari reiterated Qatar's condemnation of the attack and its opposition to any threats to freedom of maritime navigation.

He said Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries were closely coordinating their diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation, warning that renewed hostilities would serve no party's interests.

Al Ansari expressed hope that continued engagement would lead to an agreement capable of ending the current crisis and establishing the conditions for lasting regional peace.

–IANS

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