Swedish Government Deadlock Persists As Parliament Rejects Centre Party Leader As New PM

MENAFN - IANS) Helsinki, Nov 3 (IANS) The Swedish parliament on Tuesday rejected Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist as the country's new prime minister, leaving the country's political deadlock unresolved nearly two months after the general election.

According to the official parliamentary results, 324 lawmakers voted against her nomination and only 25 in favour, with support coming exclusively from her own Centre Party.

On October 19, Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen tasked Thand Ringqvist with exploring the possibility of forming a government that could secure sufficient parliamentary support.

After consultations with other party leaders, she reported to the speaker on October 26 that the political conditions for forming a centrist government did not exist, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Although Thand Ringqvist did not initially seek the premiership, Norlen announced last Thursday that he would nominate her for the post to conclude her government formation efforts with a parliamentary vote. She agreed to stand as a candidate.

Following Tuesday's vote, Thand Ringqvist reaffirmed that her party would neither join a government with the Sweden Democrats nor support one dependent on the right-wing party's backing.

The Centre Party's opposition to cooperation with both the Left Party and the Sweden Democrats has complicated efforts to form a viable government, according to Swedish political commentators.

Meanwhile, Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson said Tuesday that she was continuing efforts to form a government.

Tuesday's vote marked the second failed attempt to elect a new prime minister since Sweden's general election on September 13. On October 15, parliament rejected Andersson's nomination.

Norlen said last Thursday that if Thand Ringqvist's nomination was rejected, Moderate Party leader and outgoing Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson would be tasked with exploring the possibility of forming a new government. He would have one week, from November 3 to November 10, to complete the consultations.

Under Sweden's Constitution, the speaker may nominate up to four candidates for prime minister. If parliament rejects all four nominees, an extraordinary election must be held within three months.

–IANS

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