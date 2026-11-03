Kerala Home Minister Launches Digital Systems To Track Complaints, Monitor Crime In Real Time

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3 (IANS) Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday launched two digital initiatives to ensure time-bound action on complaints received by him and provide real-time information on major crimes in the state.

The two platforms, HM Acts and HOMeS, were launched at the Police Headquarters here.

They are aimed at improving police efficiency and ensuring faster grievance redressal.

HM Acts is designed to track complaints and petitions received directly by the Home Minister and ensure that they reach the police officers concerned for action.

The complaints will be registered through a digital system.

Their progress and the action taken can be monitored, while complainants will also be informed about the steps initiated.

The system will cover the police hierarchy, from Civil Police Officers to the State Police Chief.

It is also expected to improve coordination and ensure round-the-clock police services.

The second platform, HOMeS, will provide the Home Minister and the Home Department with real-time data on major crimes and alerts on offences requiring urgent attention.

A dedicated dashboard has been developed to display the information.

Chennithala said the system would provide crime-related data without interfering in ongoing investigations.

Confidential and personal information would also be protected.

The software for both initiatives was developed by iCoPS, the digital wing of the Kerala Police.

The minister said the projects had been implemented without any additional financial expenditure.

Chennithala said the government was also looking at ways to make policing more people-friendly and reduce the workload and stress of police personnel.

As part of the 'My Police Station' initiative, the government had interacted with around 5,000 police personnel to understand their concerns.

He said the government's policing policy was to stand with ordinary people, the poor and victims of crime.

The minister also said steps were being taken to increase women's representation in the police force to 30 per cent by improving the existing ratio from 1:9 to 3:7.

Plans were also being prepared to prevent crimes involving children.

The second phase of Operation Toofan was being implemented with local bodies, while awareness programmes in schools and colleges were being planned in association with the Indian Medical Association and psychologists.

Chennithala said the government had also sought additional police posts.