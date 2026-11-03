Clean Energy Transition: Odisha Signs 18 Mous Worth Rs 1.17 Lakh Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 3 (IANS) Odisha has attracted investment proposals worth approximately Rs 1,17,557 crore with the signing of 18 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), representing a tentative capacity addition of around 11,742 MW across renewable energy and emerging clean-energy sectors in the state.

The MoUs were signed at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the proposed investments span pumped storage, solar, wind, hybrid renewable energy, battery storage, green hydrogen, green data centres and other emerging technologies.

Expressing happiness over these huge interests in investments in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described it as a watershed moment in the state's endeavour for transition to clean energy.

The MoUs were exchanged following the inauguration of the Odisha Pavilion by Majhi and Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy CM of Odisha.

The two dignitaries also inaugurated the Netherlands Pavilion. Satya Priya Rath, Managing Director, GRIDCO Limited, exchanged the MoUs with the respective industry partners in their presence.

The event was followed by the Odisha State Plenary on“Investment Opportunities in the Renewable Energy Sector in Odisha”, which witnessed participation from over 900 delegates.

Advancing clean-energy innovation, the Energy Department signed an MoU with 15 renewable energy developers and industry partners-including Hinduja Renewables, Renew Green, Suzlon Renewable Development, MeghaMani Renew Energy, and the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA)-at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit 2026.

Concurrently, state-run GRIDCO Limited entered into an institutional pact with the Centre for Mission on Energy Transition (CMET-MANIT Bhopal), Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (MPUVNL), and IIT Bhubaneswar.

The MoU aims to establish a framework for technical research, grid modernisation, renewable integration, and capacity building between Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighted Odisha's strategic importance in India's clean-energy transition, recognising its abundant natural resources, strong industrial base and strategic port infrastructure as key advantages for attracting investment.

Joshi emphasised the immense opportunities in renewable energy, energy storage, floating solar, wind power, green hydrogen and green ammonia.

CM Majhi presented Odisha's long-term vision of becoming a leading clean-energy destination and one of India's top five power-exporting States.

Declaring that“Odisha is open for business and ready for clean energy investment,” he outlined the State's ambition to source 74 per cent of its installed power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2047 and emerge as the clean-energy engine of eastern India.

He also emphasised the vision of meeting at least 33 per cent of industrial electricity consumption through green power at competitive tariffs.

Reassuring investors of the State Government's commitment, Majhi highlighted three key priorities: a stable and predictable policy framework, time-bound approvals through the single-window mechanism, and strengthening transmission infrastructure ahead of generation.

He also highlighted the Rs 15,948 crore sanctioned under the Mukhya Mantri Shakti Bikash Yojana for modernising and expanding the State's power transmission network.

Odisha's industrial ecosystem, renewable energy potential and strategic ports at Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur, he emphasised, offer significant opportunities for investment in clean energy and green hydrogen.