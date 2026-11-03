CISF Partners With Digital India Corporation For Major IT Modernisation

CISF Inks MoU for IT Modernisation

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Digital India Corporation (DIC), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to undertake a two-year phased IT modernisation programme aimed at upgrading its technological infrastructure, strengthening data security and improving administrative efficiency.

According to the CISF, the agreement will facilitate the modernisation, integration and security enhancement of the force's extensive in-house IT systems, with a particular focus on improving administrative processes and the welfare of its personnel. The two-year programme is expected to strengthen the force's digital capabilities by upgrading existing systems and ensuring better integration across different operational and administrative functions.

Restructuring and Functional Specialisation

The CISF, a Central Armed Police Force under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is responsible for protecting critical national infrastructure, including airports, metro networks, Parliament, seaports and major industrial establishments across the country. The latest initiative comes days after the CISF implemented a major organisational restructuring, shifting its supervisory architecture from a territorial command model to a specialised functional sector-based system to strengthen the security of critical national infrastructure.

The restructuring, undertaken with the concurrence of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), aims to enhance operational efficiency, improve inter-agency coordination and strengthen the force's preparedness to address emerging security threats. Under the new arrangement, supervision of CISF units will be organised according to the nature of installations rather than their geographical location. The move is intended to ensure specialised oversight, informed decision-making and faster responses to security challenges at critical installations.

New Operational Sectors

The newly operationalised functional sectors include Power-I (New Delhi), Power-II (Kolkata), Coal (Ranchi), Steel (Bhilai), Petroleum and Natural Gas (Guwahati), West Coast Port (Mumbai), East Coast Port (Chennai), and Government Buildings, Museums and Monuments and Mass Rapid Transit System (GBMM & MRTS) Sector (New Delhi). These sectors will function alongside the Aviation Sectors, which have been operational under the functional model since 2001, and the Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space (DAE & DoS) Sector, operational since 2018. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)