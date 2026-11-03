Mahadev Betting App Accused Saurabh Chandrakar Extradited To Raipur

CBI Extradites Mahadev Betting App Accused

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought Saurabh Chandrakar, an alleged accused in the Mahadev betting app case, to Raipur from New Delhi, and he is likely to be produced before a court on Wednesday. Chandrakar was arrested in Oman and brought back to India following extradition proceedings. A Delhi court granted the CBI two days' transit remand to take him to Raipur. The CBI had taken Chandrakar into custody after he was brought to India from Oman. He was detained by the Royal Oman Police following an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued against him. A CBI team specially deputed to Oman escorted him back to the country.

Chief Minister Welcomes Investigation Progress

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai welcomed his return, saying that it could help investigators uncover further details about the alleged illegal betting syndicate, including those who received protection money. Speaking to reporters in Raipur, Sai said, "CBI had been making persistent efforts to bring Saurabh Chandrakar--the prime accused in the Mahadev betting app case--back to the country from abroad. Through him, we expect to uncover further details regarding the Mahadev app, including who was receiving 'protection money.' Everything will be revealed. This is a significant success, and for this, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the CBI."

Investigation Details and Legal Proceedings

According to the CBI, Chandrakar is wanted in two cases in which chargesheets have already been filed, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed a prosecution complaint against him in a separate case. The CBI investigation into the Mahadev Online Book cases was initiated at the request of the Chhattisgarh government. The agency said the platform was among the largest illegal online betting syndicates in the country and operated from outside India.

The syndicate allegedly facilitated betting on cricket, football, card games and other events through a network of franchised panels and branches across India, which enrolled users and collected stakes. The CBI investigation further revealed that proceeds from the alleged illegal betting were routed through numerous mule bank accounts, layered through multiple transactions and transferred abroad through hawala channels. A portion of the proceeds was allegedly used to pay protection money to public servants to ensure the syndicate could operate without hindrance.

The CBI has filed chargesheets under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, and the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act. The ED has also attached several properties in India and abroad in connection with the case. (ANI)

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