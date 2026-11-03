Crypto Policy Watch: What 2026 US Midterm Elections Could Mean

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) US voters head to the polls Tuesday in midterm elections that could redraw control of Congress and influence the direction of cryptocurrency policy. The stakes for digital-asset regulation are high: lawmakers' committee leadership and the prospects for stalled bills affecting market oversight may hinge on the outcome.

Crypto industry groups have spent heavily this cycle-about $176 million across more than 100 races, according to a Reuters report dated Oct. 27. Coinbase, Ripple and Andreessen Horowitz are among the major backers of Fairshake, a political network that has become one of the best-known vehicles for crypto political spending.

Crypto-focused political spending totals roughly $176 million this midterm cycle, Reuters reported, with Fairshake among the central funding networks. Tuesday's elections could determine which party controls Congress for the final two years of President Donald Trump 's second term, shaping regulatory attention and committee power. Several high-profile races-particularly in Ohio, Nebraska, and Texas -have drawn notable crypto-related campaign activity. The CLARITY Act faces uncertainty regardless of who wins, with Senate procedural hurdles already limiting progress this year. Bitcoin 's past midterm moves may be a poor guide for traders today given changes in market structure, including ETF and institutional flows.

Key takeawaysCongress control and the regulatory pipeline

Republicans enter the midterms controlling both chambers of Congress, holding 219 House seats and 53 Senate seats, according to the Blockchain Association's election dashboard. Democrats are aiming to win back control, and at the time of publication prediction markets tracked by Kalshi were pointing toward a likely Democratic outcome for both the House and Senate.

The election will decide all 435 House seats and 35 Senate races, determining which party leads Congress through the remainder of the administration's term. That matters for crypto because committee leadership can affect how aggressively lawmakers investigate policy decisions, especially where regulators and administration-linked businesses intersect.

For example, the article notes that Democratic control could translate into more scrutiny of Trump -linked crypto businesses and regulator actions. Senate control would also influence which nominees are confirmed for key regulatory posts-another direct lever over the direction of rulemaking.

Where crypto money appears to concentrate

Crypto's political influence is most visible in a handful of closely watched races. In Ohio, the Senate contest between Republican Jon Husted and Democrat Sherrod Brown is framed as a key test. Reuters reported that industry groups spent more than $50 million opposing Brown, who has been a longstanding critic of crypto and may return to a senior Senate committee role if Democrats perform well.

In Nebraska, Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts faces independent Dan Osborn. Ricketts sits on the Senate Banking Committee and has supported crypto-friendly legislation, and the article cites reporting from the Washington Examiner that he benefited from nearly $11 million in spending by Fairshake.

Texas is another race being watched. The Senate election pits Republican Ken Paxton against Democrat James Talarico. Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph noted that the Winklevoss-backed Digital Freedom Fund has spent money supporting Paxton-an example of how crypto-aligned donors are targeting contests where policy influence could follow.

Why the CLARITY Act remains uncertain

Even if Congress changes hands, the CLARITY Act is not guaranteed a smoother path. The legislation-designed to alter how US crypto markets are regulated-already encountered resistance under Republican control, and the article highlights that a shift in congressional leadership could reset the bill's timetable rather than immediately resolve its obstacles.

The bill's structure would divide oversight of crypto markets between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, while also establishing rules for intermediaries. But the article points out that the Senate failed to advance CLARITY on Sept. 15 in a 49–50 procedural vote, falling short of the 60 votes required.

Supporters and critics cited competing concerns. The article says Democratic Sen. Mark Warner argued the bill lacked sufficient safeguards against Trump profiting from crypto-related administration policies. Republican sponsors, meanwhile, said the final draft included ethics concessions sought by Democrats.

Industry figures interviewed in the article suggest the deeper challenge is bipartisan and procedural, not purely partisan. Christian Davies of Relm Insurance told Cointelegraph that Congress control would likely reset the CLARITY timetable. Ryan Kirkley, CEO of Global Settlement Network, agreed that difficulty moving the bill through the Senate with Republicans in control indicates the problem is broader than which party holds the majority.

Importantly, the article also notes that the crypto industry has already achieved a separate stablecoin framework through the GENIUS Act, which became law in July 2025-suggesting that while CLARITY remains stalled, some regulatory momentum has already been realized in a narrower area.

Trading lessons from past midterms may be limited

Bitcoin 's relationship with US midterms is a recurring topic online, and the article points out that some past episodes saw BTC fall below earlier yearly lows after midterms in 2014, 2018, and 2022. However, analysts caution against treating those outcomes as a reliable template.

Michael Heinrich, CEO and co-founder of 0G Labs, told Cointelegraph that there haven't been enough cycles to label a consistent pattern and that the market“is built differently now.” In his view, modern price drivers-especially ETF flows, institutional portfolios and broader global liquidity-carry far more weight than historical election-linked behavior.

Ryan Kirkley echoed that point, adding that institutional flows, interest rate expectations, and overall market liquidity may be more immediate determinants than election results themselves. In the article's framing, his key message is that Bitcoin does not require a specific outcome to work; it needs capital, confidence, and a macro environment that encourages investors to take risk.

Going forward, readers should watch not just who wins control of Congress, but which committee leadership positions change and whether new momentum emerges for CLARITY or other major policy proposals-especially as election outcomes feed into the legislative calendar and regulator confirmation processes.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.