Brazil's Largest Crypto Exchange Hit By $46 Million Theft
On social media, Mercado Bitcoin said: "We identified and swiftly contained a security incident in one of our systems early this morning."
The exchange said the incident did not affect customers or result in a data breach.
The company also published the digital wallet addresses where the stolen crypto is headed to help security firms track the digital assets.
Mercado Bitcoin's hack comes days after a record $6.3 billion U.S. theft at cryptocurrency exchange Binance.
In recent days, prediction market Polymarket reported that it was hit by a $2.65 million U.S. hack, in which it said a third-party provider was compromised.
And blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis said its customer data was accessed by a hacker.
The number of recent thefts from blockchain-based platforms has shaken investor confidence in cryptocurrencies and the companies behind them.
Since the hack at Binance, customers have withdrawn nearly $11 billion U.S. of crypto and cash from the trading platform.
The spate of security breaches has also pushed crypto prices lower, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) trading at $77,000 U.S. on Nov. 3, down from more than $80,000 U.S. a week ago.
Mercado Bitcoin is privately held and its stock does not trade on a public exchange.
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