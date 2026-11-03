Crypto To Close Consumer App In Hong Kong

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Crypto has announced plans to close its consumer-facing app in Hong Kong on Feb. 1 of next year.

Users of the app will have their access cutoff at the start of February 2027.

Crypto said the "decision reflects our ongoing efforts to optimize global operations and allocate resources where we see the most sustainable long-term opportunities."

The cryptocurrency exchange and financial services platform boasts more than 140 million users worldwide.

In a statement, the company added: "We will provide clear instructions on closing accounts and support is available to ensure the orderly withdrawal of funds."

The move to close its trading app in Hong Kong comes as Crypto pursues a virtual-asset trading platform license in Hong Kong.

It's not immediately clear how many users will be impacted by the decision to close Crypto's consumer app in Hong Kong.

However, the company stressed that the consumer app shutdown does not impact its institutional licensing efforts in the Chinese territory of Hong Kong.

Crypto is privately held and its stock does not trade on a public exchange.