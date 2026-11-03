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Canagold Resources Ltd.

Canagold Resources Ltd.


Date: 2026-11-03 10:08:47

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:39 AM EST - Canagold Resources Ltd.: Announces assay results from four additional drill holes completed as part of its recently concluded 14-hole resource infill and expansion drilling program targeting the high-grade gold and antimony zone at its 100%-owned New Polaris Gold Project, located in northwestern British Columbia, approximately 100 kilometres south of Atlin, BC, and 60 km northeast of Juneau, Alaska. Canagold Resources Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.61.

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Baystreet.ca

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