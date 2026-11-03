Shopify
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Shopify: Announced today financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Shopify achieved 32% revenue growth (32% in constant currency) and a 22% free cash flow margin. Shopify shares T are trading down $20.07 at $197.50.
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