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MTY Food Group Inc

MTY Food Group Inc


Date: 2026-11-03 10:08:45

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:06 AM EST - MTY Food Group Inc: Announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Victor E. Mandel, current MTY director, as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, replacing Mr. Eric Lefebvre. In connection with his appointment, Mr. Mandel will step down as Chair and member of the Audit, Compensation, and Governance and Nominating committees, effective immediately. MTY Food Group Inc shares T are trading unchanged at $32.75.

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Baystreet.ca

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