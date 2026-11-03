Monitoring & Evaluation Scholar-Practitioner, University of Johannesburg

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Dr Lesedi Senamele Matlala is a Senior Lecturer at the University of Johannesburg's School of Public Management, Governance and Public Policy (SPMGPP), where he specialises in public policy, monitoring and evaluation (M&E), governance, and digital innovation. His expertise spans postgraduate research, programme monitoring and evaluation, socio-economic research, and strategic management.

In addition to his academic role, Dr Matlala serves as a Board Member of AccessEd and is the current Chair of the South African Monitoring and Evaluation Association (SAMEA). His work focuses on the evaluation of educational programmes, policy research, public accountability, and advancing technology-enabled approaches to monitoring and evaluation.

He is also actively involved in several professional networks, including the South African Association of Public Administration and Management (SAAPAM), European Evaluation Society (EES), the African Evaluation Association (AfrEA), the American Evaluation Association (AEA), the Africa Evidence Network (AEN), and the Golden Key International Honour Society.

–present Lecturer and Researcher in Public Policy, Monitoring and Evaluations, University of Johannesburg

2024 University of Johannesburg, PhD in Public Policy, Monitoring and Evaluation

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