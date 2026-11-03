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Freddy Ruzhani

Freddy Ruzhani


Date: 2026-11-03 10:05:51

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate, University of Fort Hare
Profile Articles

I am a final-year PhD candidate in Agricultural Economics at the University of Fort Hare, South Africa. I hold a Master's degree in Agricultural Economics and have professional experience in agricultural research and rural development.

Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate, University of Fort Hare
Education
  • 2015 University of Fort Hare, MSc Agricultural Economics

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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