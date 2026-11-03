Akeem Adeyemi Oladipo

Associate Professor of Chemistry and Research Scientist in the Polymeric Materials Research Laboratory, Eastern Mediterranean University

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Prof Oladipo is a globally recognized Research Professor of Materials and Environmental Chemistry at Eastern Mediterranean University. Ranked among the world's Top 2% Scientists (Stanford/Elsevier 2026), he holds an elite Global Subfield Rank of 31 for single-year scientific impact and 427 for career-long achievements in Chemical Engineering.

His interdisciplinary expertise bridges nanotechnology, renewable energy, and electro-optical analytical sensing. He specializes in advanced materials synthesis for wastewater treatment, highly sensitive electrochemical biosensors, and solar energy conversion. By integrating machine learning and artificial neural networks, his research drives scalable deep-tech innovations in environmental sustainability and energy storage.

His core responsibilities and research actions focus on:

. Advanced Materials & Polymer Synthesis: He designs and develops functional polymers, hydrogels, nanoscale metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), and bio-inspired composites.

. Wastewater Treatment & Sustainability: A major part of his laboratory work involves creating innovative materials for environmental remediation, such as electro-driven membranes and photocatalysts used for heavy metal extraction, pollutant removal, and resource recovery.

. Electrochemical Biosensors: He develops highly sensitive biosensing materials engineered to detect specific biomarkers and environmental pollutants.

. Deep-Tech & AI Integration: He integrates machine learning and artificial neural networks into polymer and materials research to simulate chemical behaviors and scale up green energy storage solutions.

Prof Oladipo has made extensive contributions to the field of environmental and chemical engineering.

–present Associate Professor of Chemistry and Research Scientist in the Polymeric Materials Research Laboratory, Eastern Mediterranean University

Experience