Israeli Opposition Leaders To Start Coalition Talks

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli opposition leaders issued a statement on Tuesday, vowing to form a "national emergency government" with a clear parliamentary majority in the Knesset. Leaders of Yashar, B'Yachad (Together), Democrats and Yisrael Beiteinu held a preliminary meeting earlier today, following last week's election, which saw Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party lose nine seats in the Knesset.

The leaders, including former Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, agreed to establish a Zionist government, which will maintain mandatory military service and continue designating Hamas as a terrorist organization. However, the four opposition parties hold only 48 Knesset seats, with 61 needed for a majority, meaning they will likely need support from Arab parties to form a viable government.