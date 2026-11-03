MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on the White House website, according to Ukrinform.

“First Lady Melania Trump will personally bring representatives of Russia and Ukraine, two nations actively at war, together at the White House. This event represents an extraordinary moment in American history,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Melania Trump personally initiated dialogue between Ukraine and Russia and secured an agreement on a ceasefire in Oleshky, Kherson region. The White House described this as an unprecedented diplomatic initiative by an American First Lady.

Melania Trump will deliver remark son the ceasefire in Oleshky on Thursday, November 5, at 11:00 local time at the White House.

Lubinets says further steps being prepared for humanitarian missions involving Russia: Ombudsmen appeal to Melania Trump

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 31, the Ukrainian delegation that had carried out a humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, Kherson region, returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Later, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump called for using the ceasefire in Oleshky as a starting point for lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Photo: White House