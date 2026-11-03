Budget 2027 Being Prepared For Second Reading With IMF Cooperation In Mind: PM Koretskyi, Lawmakers Hold Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Koretskyi reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Our task now is to work through the budget conclusions adopted by the Verkhovna Rada following the first reading. The deadlines are clear, so we are working promptly to prepare a high-quality document for the second reading,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

He noted that the government's priorities for key expenditures remain unchanged: funding security and defense, ensuring the state's financial stability, and maintaining an adequate level of social support. Koretskyi also stressed that it was essential for the budget to be consistent with the macroeconomic forecast and the cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund.

2027 State Budget draft approved in first reading

As reported, on October 28, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at first reading the draft law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027 (No. 16000), with 239 lawmakers voting in favor.