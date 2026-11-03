Iraq Grants Entry Visas On Arrival To Jordanians As Of Nov. 1: Embassy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) -Iraqi Embassy in Jordan announced the Iraqi Ministry of Interior has issued a ministerial order to grant Jordanian citizens entry (visit) visas upon their arrival at Iraq's air and land border crossings.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the Embassy stated this decision follows visit of Iraqi Prime Minister to Jordan on October 26, and aligns with government directives aimed at easing entry procedures for Jordanian citizens traveling to Iraq.

The embassy added that the ministerial decision mandates directors of Iraqi residency and passport departments at air and land border crossings to grant entry visas to Jordanian citizens upon their arrival in Iraq, which is subject to the payment of the legally prescribed fees, effective as of November 1.

The Embassy noted that this move reflects the Iraqi government's commitment to strengthening the "deep-rooted, brotherly and historic" relations with the Kingdom, expanding horizons of bilateral cooperation, and facilitating the citizens' movement between the two countries, which would foster "closer ties between the two brotherly peoples." The step further highlighted the importance of two governments' continued coordination and cooperation to further launch mutual facilitations and measures to ease citizens' movement and enhance integration across various sectors.

Welcoming Jordanians to Iraq, the Embassy expressed its hope that this step will positively contribute to boosting bilateral relations and consolidating the the two brotherly people's "historical and social" ties.

//Petra//AG //Petra// HA