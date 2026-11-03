MENAFN - GetNews)"Golf ball fitting data from BallCaddie: the Srixon Q-Star Tour was the #1 fit for 20% of 3,005 quiz takers, the Vice Pro for 18% and the Titleist Pro V1x for 7% (July 25 to October 26, 2026)."Golf ball fitting results published by BallCaddie show the Srixon Q-Star Tour and Vice Pro were the most common #1 fits for 3,005 quiz takers from July 25 to October 26, 2026, and 48% said feel does not matter.

Salt Lake City, Utah - November 3, 2026 - Golf ball fitting data from 3,005 golfers who completed BallCaddie's online fitting quiz between July 25 and October 26, 2026, shows the Titleist Pro V1x as the #1 fit for 7% of quiz takers. The Srixon Q-Star Tour, a $39.99 list-price ball, was the #1 fit for 20%, and the Vice Pro for 18%.

Which golf balls fit the most golfers?

BallCaddie's fitting engine scores 72 golf balls against each golfer's answers on swing speed, ball flight, short game, feel and budget. Across 2,995 quiz takers with a saved #1 result:



Srixon Q-Star Tour: 20%. The most common #1 fit, a three-piece urethane ball with a $39.99 list price.

Vice Pro: 18%. A direct-to-consumer three-piece urethane ball.

Callaway Supersoft, Titleist Tour Soft and Titleist Pro V1x: 7% each. Titleist was still the most-fit brand at 29%, counting the Pro V1, Pro V1x, Tour Soft, TruFeel and the Left Dot and Left Dash models together. Srixon was second at 23% and Vice third at 22%.

What do golfers want from a golf ball?

Among all 3,005 quiz takers, 47% said they want more distance off the tee and 37% want straighter drives. Only 6% said they are happy with their driver. The goal flips with swing speed:



Under 85 mph (745 golfers): 69% want distance, 20% want straighter drives.

100 to 110 mph (627 golfers): 53% want straighter drives, 24% want distance. Above 110 mph (198 golfers): 52% want straighter drives, 16% want distance.

Does feel matter when choosing a golf ball?

For about half of golfers, no. 48% of the 3,005 quiz takers said feel does not matter to them, 36% prefer a soft ball and 16% prefer a firm ball. Above 110 mph, firm (28%) beat soft (23%).

Do golfers shop golf balls on price?

Rarely. 52% of quiz takers chose "smart value" as their budget priority, 44% chose "best performance" and 4% chose "cheapest". Among golfers with a handicap of 8 or lower (511 golfers), 72% chose performance. Among golfers with a handicap of 16 or higher (1,226 golfers), 64% chose smart value and 7% chose cheapest.

"Golfers ask me for the ball the pros play. For 7 in 100 quiz takers, that ball was the right fit, and for 20 in 100 it was a $40 Srixon," said Garrett Pierson, founder of BallCaddie. "I look at swing speed, the usual miss and the short game before I look at the brand on the sleeve. That is why I built BallCaddie: so any golfer can get that fit in 90 seconds instead of buying dozens at random."

How the data was collected

BallCaddie analyzed 3,005 quiz completions with saved answers, collected through its free online golf ball fitting quiz between July 25 and October 26, 2026. Golfers arrived through Google search, Google Ads, the BallCaddie blog and email. Participation was voluntary, answers are self-reported and unweighted, and no answer was measured on a launch monitor. The #1 fit for each golfer is the output of BallCaddie's fitting engine as it stood on the day of that quiz. The findings describe BallCaddie quiz takers only. Group sizes: 745 golfers under 85 mph, 1,435 at 85 to 99 mph, 627 at 100 to 110 mph and 198 above 110 mph; 1,226 with a handicap of 16 or higher, 1,268 at 9 to 15 and 511 at 8 or lower. Data collected: July 25 to October 26, 2026. Published: November 3, 2026.

Where to learn more

Take the golf ball fitting quiz:

Browse the 72-ball catalog: /catalog

About BallCaddie: /about

The quiz takes about 90 seconds. The quiz and the fitting report are free. Naming your #1 ball is paid.

Sources: BallCaddie quiz answer data, 3,005 respondents, July 25 to October 26, 2026. List prices are manufacturer reference prices in the BallCaddie catalog as of October 27, 2026.

About BallCaddie

BallCaddie is an independent golf ball fitting site based in Ogden, Utah, launched in 2026. Its 90-second quiz asks golfers about swing speed, ball flight, short game, feel and budget, then scores 72 golf balls from Titleist, Callaway, TaylorMade, Bridgestone, Srixon, Vice, Kirkland and 11 other brands against those answers. Founder Garrett Pierson built the fitting engine. BallCaddie has no ball-brand sponsorships.