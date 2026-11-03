Fashion Revolution Heads North: Giulia Deamina Brings Her Youth Fashion Revolution Project To Canada, New York And California

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Fashion is more than an industry. It is a powerful language of identity, creativity and opportunity,” said Giulia Deamina.“My vision is to inspire the next generation across the USA and North America to think beyond trends, embrace their individuality and become the creators of tomorrow. We are not simply teaching fashion. We are shaping the future for generations to come.”"With her Fashion Revolution trilogy now complete and available on Amazon, major platforms and libraries worldwide, international publisher, fashion editor, bestselling author and certified ADHD coach Giulia Deamina is preparing to take her educational project for young people beyond the page and into new markets across North America.

New York, New York, USA - November 3rd, 2026 - From the world's fashion capitals to the classrooms of tomorrow, international publisher, fashion editor and bestselling author Giulia Deamina is preparing the next chapter of Fashion Revolution: A Young Fashion Academy. With her three-volume educational series now published and available internationally, Deamina is setting her sights on the United States and Canada, with a vision that reaches far beyond books: turning fashion into a powerful language of identity, creativity and opportunity for the next generation.

Some careers are built around fashion. Others are shaped by the worlds fashion opens. For Giulia Deamina, that journey began in Milan. Immersed in the industry as a teenager, with early experience in modeling, she discovered the creative energy and international influence of fashion long before establishing herself as an entrepreneur. At just 19, she founded her first management company in Milan.

What followed was a career spanning more than two decades, moving between Milan, Paris, London, New York and Dubai, and across the connected worlds of luxury, television, publishing and international business. Her journey has included Italian television, the founding of Deamina Magazine, more than four years as Vice President of JetPrivati, and her work as Central Beauty Coach with Groupe Clarins in Atlantic Canada, a Certified B Corporation recognized for its commitment to responsible business, sustainability and social impact. Rooted in her Italian heritage, she also continues to champion Made in Italy excellence across the United States.

Today, Deamina is bringing that experience into an entirely new arena. Fashion Revolution: A Young Fashion Academy is a three-volume educational series for ages 3 to 18 that explores fashion not simply as an industry, but as a cultural language capable of shaping confidence, identity and creative ambition. Through fashion history, design, color psychology, sustainability, personal identity and entrepreneurship, it introduces young readers to the creative and intellectual side of an industry that influences culture around the world.

“Fashion is more than an industry. It is a powerful language of identity, creativity and opportunity,” Deamina said.“My vision is to inspire the next generation across North America to think beyond trends, embrace their individuality and become the creators of tomorrow. We are not simply teaching fashion. We are shaping the future for generations to come.”

For Deamina, the trilogy is only the beginning. She plans to expand Fashion Revolution across the United States and Canada and develop it into a broader educational platform connecting fashion, creativity, confidence, entrepreneurship and inclusive learning.

Inclusion sits at the heart of that vision. As a certified ADHD coach, Deamina brings fashion expertise and creative education together with a commitment to neurodiversity. Fashion x ADHD adds a new dimension to fashion education, embracing different ways of thinking and encouraging young people to discover their individuality through creative expression.

“Fashion gave me a career, a voice and a way to see the world,” Deamina said.“I want young people to know that the same doors are open to them, whether they dream of designing, writing, building a brand or simply walking into a room with more confidence.”

The expansion builds on partnerships already in place. Deamina collaborates with Hollywood couture designer Nancy Vuu and The House of VUU Foundation, which supports children and families in need, and a portion of proceeds from Fashion Revolution Vol. 3 supports the foundation's work.

For families and educators who want to start now, the complete Fashion Revolution series covers ages 3 to 18, with the final volume, Fashion Revolution Vol. 3, written for teens. Three volumes, one vision and a revolution for the next generation.

Fashion Revolution Vol. 3 is available on Amazon at . More information about the series and the Fashion Revolution project is available at giuliadeaminabooks.

About Giulia

Giulia Deamina is an internationally recognized publisher, fashion editor, entrepreneur, television personality, certified ADHD coach and bestselling children's nonfiction author whose career spans more than two decades across fashion, luxury, media, education and publishing. She is the founder of Deamina Magazine and the creator of Fashion Revolution: A Young Fashion Academy.