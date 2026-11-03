New Water Heater Service Launches In Olympia, WA

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Our goal is to make it easy for customers to get quality repairs, professional installations, and honest recommendations at a fair price. We take pride in helping people find the right solutions for their homes and businesses.”"Olympia Water Heaters launches in Olympia, WA, offering water heater repair, replacement, and installation throughout Thurston County with licensed plumber Will Lane.

OLYMPIA, WA - November 3rd, 2026 - Olympia homeowners and businesses now have a new resource for professional water heater repair, replacement, and installation. Olympia Water Heaters has officially launched, connecting local customers with experienced, licensed plumbers throughout Olympia, Thurston County, and surrounding communities.

The new service was created to simplify the process of finding reliable water heater specialists. From emergency repairs to complete water heater replacement in Olympia, Olympia Water Heaters helps residential and commercial customers find qualified professionals who can restore hot water quickly and efficiently.

Olympia Water Heaters offers a comprehensive selection of services, including traditional gas and electric water heater installation, tankless water heater upgrades, emergency water heater replacement, troubleshooting, and repairs. Customers experiencing leaking tanks, inconsistent water temperatures, unusual noises, or complete system failures can request professional assistance.

The service also helps homeowners explore energy-efficient alternatives, including modern tankless systems and heat pump water heaters. These options can reduce energy consumption, improve performance, and provide long-term savings compared to older equipment.

For homeowners considering an upgrade, Olympia Water Heaters provides access to knowledgeable plumbers who can recommend appropriate equipment based on household size, hot water demand, available space, and budget.

“We're excited to bring reliable water heater services to homeowners and businesses throughout the Olympia area,” said Will Lane, owner of Pipe Mate Plumbing.“Our goal is to make it easy for customers to get quality repairs, professional installations, and honest recommendations at a fair price. We take pride in helping people find the right solutions for their homes and businesses.”

In addition to residential services, Olympia Water Heaters connects commercial property owners with plumbers experienced in servicing water heating systems for restaurants, apartment buildings, hotels, retail establishments, and other businesses.

Service areas include Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Yelm, Tenino, Rainier, Rochester, Littlerock, Grand Mound, and Shelton. The company focuses on convenient scheduling, competitive estimates, and prompt service throughout the greater Olympia region.

Olympia Water Heaters was launched in partnership with Imagineer, a digital marketing firm based in Port Orchard, Washington. Imagineery specializes in website development, search engine optimization, and digital marketing services designed to help local businesses connect with customers searching for essential home services.

Through this partnership, Olympia Water Heaters provides an accessible online platform where customers can learn about available services, explore water heater options, and request estimates from local plumbing professionals.

The website also features helpful information about water heater maintenance, replacement costs, energy efficiency, and common plumbing problems.

Homeowners and businesses seeking water heater services can visit OlympiaWaterHeater or call (360) 515-9925 to request assistance.

About Olympia Water Heaters

Olympia Water Heaters provides professional water heater repair, replacement, and installation services throughout Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, and surrounding Thurston County communities. In partnership with experienced local plumber Will Lane of Pipe Mate Plumbing, the company offers reliable solutions for traditional gas, electric, and tankless water heaters.