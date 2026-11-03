Upstormed Launches Unified Online Shopping Destination Featuring More Than 6000 Styles Across Ten Fashion Stores

MENAFN - GetNews)""We built UpstormedShop because we wanted to give shoppers one place where they could explore everything Upstormed has to offer without bouncing between multiple storefronts. Bringing all ten stores together under one roof was the natural next step for us." - Jonathan Anthony Burkett, Founder, Upstormed Inc."Upstormed has officially launched UpstormedShop, a single online platform that consolidates all ten of its fashion stores into one convenient shopping experience. The site features more than 6,000 styles for women and men, spanning apparel, jewelry, beauty products and home gifts, with new arrivals added daily.

Brooklyn, New York - November 3, 2026 - Upstormed Inc. today announced the official launch of UpstormedShop, a unified e-commerce platform that brings together all ten Upstormed fashion stores into a single online destination. The site offers more than 6,000 women's and men's styles, including dresses, jeans, jewelry, beauty products and home gifts, with new inventory added on a daily basis and a wide selection of items priced under $25.

The launch represents a significant milestone for Upstormed, which previously operated its ten stores as separate entities. By consolidating them into one platform, the company aims to streamline the shopping experience and make it easier for customers to discover products across categories without navigating between different websites.

Founded by entrepreneur and author Jonathan Anthony Burkett, Upstormed Inc. has steadily expanded its retail presence over the past several years. Burkett, who is also a recording artist with songs including "One Life," has built Upstormed into a multifaceted brand that extends beyond fashion into publishing and creative media. His books and music are also featured on the new site, giving visitors a broader view of the brand and its founder.

The product catalog on UpstormedShop is organized to allow shoppers to browse by category, making it straightforward to find specific items or explore new arrivals. Categories include women's dresses, casual wear, denim, accessories, jewelry and beauty essentials, along with a curated selection of home gifts. The men's collection features a comparable range of apparel and accessories. The company has noted that its pricing strategy is designed to keep fashion accessible, with a substantial number of styles available at the under $25 price point.

In addition to its retail operations, Upstormed publishes Upstormed Family Magazine, which covers trends in culture, travel and lifestyle. The magazine adds another dimension to the brand, positioning Upstormed as more than a fashion retailer and instead as a lifestyle platform that engages with its audience across multiple touchpoints.

The decision to unify all ten stores was driven in part by customer feedback. According to the company, shoppers had expressed interest in a more centralized experience that would allow them to browse the full range of Upstormed offerings without switching between sites. The consolidated platform addresses that request while also giving Upstormed a more cohesive brand presence online.

The daily addition of new arrivals is another key feature of the platform. By refreshing its inventory regularly, Upstormed aims to keep the shopping experience dynamic and give returning visitors a reason to check back frequently. This approach is particularly geared toward the site's core audience of women who shop online for affordable, on-trend fashion.

UpstormedShop is live now and accessible to shoppers worldwide. The company has indicated that it plans to continue expanding its product offerings and exploring new categories in the months ahead.

Burkett's personal story and creative work remain central to the Upstormed brand identity. His published books and recorded music reflect the same entrepreneurial spirit that drives the company's retail operations, and their presence on the site underscores the personal connection between the founder and the brand he has built.

About Us

Upstormed Inc. operates ten fashion stores now unified under UpstormedShop, offering more than 6,000 women's and men's styles across apparel, jewelry, beauty and home gifts. The company was founded by Jonathan Anthony Burkett, an entrepreneur, author and recording artist. Upstormed also publishes Upstormed Family Magazine, covering culture, travel and lifestyle trends.

CONTACT:

@upstormed