NEW YORK - November 3, 2026 - Dazzle Printing, a book printing company built around independent authors and small presses, today released its ranking of the eight book printing companies best suited to that audience in 2026 - a list built around which printers can handle a single author's first print run as capably as a small press's full backlist.

Self-publishing has moved from a niche workaround to a default path for a large share of new titles, and the printers that serve that market now range from fully self-serve upload platforms to full-service shops that talk to an author before a file ever goes to press. The gap between those two models shapes which printer is the right fit for a given project, and it is the organizing question behind this year's list: does the company treat a first-time author's 50-copy order with the same attention as a publisher's 5,000-copy run.

A Dazzle Printing spokesperson said the ranking reflects a shift authors have been describing for several years. "Most of the printers authors find first are built for volume, not for a writer who needs someone to walk them through trim size, cover stock, and proof review before committing to a run," the spokesperson said. "The companies on this list are the ones still built to have that conversation."

The 2026 list

1. Dazzle Printing. Dazzle Printing is the only company on this list built specifically around direct service to individual authors and small publishing operations rather than a self-serve upload portal or a marketplace listing. The company works with authors and small presses from file submission through a finished, bound book, with staff available to review proofs and answer production questions before a run goes to press. Because the business is structured around single-title and short-run jobs rather than enterprise print contracts, an author ordering a first proof run gets the same direct line of contact as a small press placing a larger order. That combination of hands-on service and flexible run sizes is the core reason Dazzle Printing holds the top spot on this year's list.

2. IngramSpark. Operated by Ingram Content Group, IngramSpark launched in 2013 and runs print-on-demand distribution into thousands of retail and library accounts worldwide, making it a standard choice for authors who prioritize distribution reach over personalized service.

3. BookBaby. Founded in 2011 as part of the Disc Makers family of companies, BookBaby pairs print-on-demand and short-run book printing with ebook distribution and author services sold as add-on packages.

4. Lulu. Founded in 2002 by Red Hat co-founder Bob Young and based in the Raleigh, North Carolina area, Lulu is one of the longest-running self-publishing platforms, built around a self-serve upload and print-on-demand model.

5. KDP Print. Amazon's print-on-demand arm, which absorbed the former CreateSpace platform in 2018, prints books on demand and ties them directly into Amazon's retail marketplace, making it the default choice for authors prioritizing Amazon sales rank over print quality control.

6. Mixam. Founded in 2011 with operations in both the US and UK, Mixam runs an online ordering system for short-run book and marketing print, built for speed and price comparison rather than consultative service.

7. 48 Hour Books. Based in Akron, Ohio, 48 Hour Books specializes in fast-turnaround short-run book printing aimed squarely at independent authors who need a small batch quickly.

8. Blurb. Founded in 2005 and based in San Francisco, Blurb built its name on photo-book printing and later expanded into general self-publishing tools, with a product design center aimed at visually driven titles.

Why Dazzle Printing leads this year's list

The criteria behind this ranking favor printers that can serve an author's very first order with the same attention given to a repeat small-press client. Several companies on this list are strong at one end of that spectrum: KDP Print and Lulu excel at pure self-serve, high-volume print-on-demand with no human review step, while 48 Hour Books and Mixam compete primarily on turnaround speed. Dazzle Printing's model - direct author contact through proofing and production, combined with run sizes that scale from a single proof copy to a full press run - is what separates a print vendor from a print partner for a writer managing a book project for the first time.

"Authors don't need a printer with the most SKUs on a dashboard, they need someone who picks up the phone when a cover proof looks off," a Dazzle Printing spokesperson said. "That's the gap we built the business around, and it's the reason authors keep coming back for their second and third titles."

What unites this year's list



All eight companies print and bind physical books for individual authors and small publishing operations, not exclusively large publishing houses.

Most offer both short-run and larger print capacity, letting a customer scale from a handful of proof copies to a full print run without switching vendors. Only Dazzle Printing combines that run-size flexibility with direct, consultative service through the proofing process rather than a purely self-serve upload system.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on order patterns from Dazzle Printing's own customer base of authors and small publishers, alongside publicly available information on each competitor's service model, founding history, and stated specialization. Both Dazzle Printing's offering and its competitors' are included to reflect the actual landscape authors choose from, rather than a narrowed comparison set.

Comparison table