President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Newly Elected Bulgarian President

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of the Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Her Excellency Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Madam President,

I offer my most sincere congratulations to you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Bulgaria.

The current level of Azerbaijan–Bulgaria interstate relations, rooted in good traditions and developing in a spirit of mutual respect and trust, is gratifying.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to further strengthen the friendly ties between our countries and succesfully continue our mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high-level state activities for the sake of the welfare of the friendly people of Bulgaria," the letter reads.