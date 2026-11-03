Electrophoresis Equipment And Supplies - Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Secure Share Of A $3.1 Billion Market By 2032, Led By Agilent, Bio-Rad, SCIEX, And Merck

The global electrophoresis equipment and supplies market was valued at US$2.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$3.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% over the forecast period. A comprehensive new market report examines the technologies, applications, end users, competitive developments and regional trends shaping this growth.

Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Growth in genomic and proteomic research continues to support demand for advanced electrophoresis systems, reagents, consumables and analytical software. Expanding genetic analysis, protein sequencing and molecular diagnostics activities are increasing the need for precise, reproducible and high-throughput laboratory technologies.

Automation is transforming the global electrophoresis market by reducing manual intervention, improving workflow efficiency and enabling laboratories to process larger sample volumes. Capillary electrophoresis is gaining market share because of its speed, high-resolution separation, low sample and reagent requirements, and compatibility with automated laboratory environments. Integration with digital imaging and analytical software is also improving visualization, data interpretation and reporting.

Additional market growth is being driven by rising research expenditure, the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases, and expanding pharmaceutical quality control requirements. Regulatory standards affecting pharmaceutical development, biotechnology manufacturing and food testing are contributing to sustained investment in electrophoresis equipment and supplies.

Sustainability and operating efficiency are also influencing product innovation. Manufacturers are developing technologies intended to reduce reagent consumption, laboratory waste and resource use while maintaining analytical accuracy and performance.

Market Segmentation and Geographic Coverage

The report analyzes the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market by value in US dollars across the following segments:



Type: Gel electrophoresis systems, capillary electrophoresis systems, reagents and consumables, and software.

Application: Research, diagnostics, quality control and process validation.

End Use: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical diagnostic laboratories and hospitals, academic and research institutions, and other end users. Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World. European coverage includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Rest of Europe.

Key Electrophoresis Market Insights



The gel electrophoresis systems segment is forecast to reach US$1.1 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 3.3%.

The capillary electrophoresis systems segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the analysis period.

The United States electrophoresis equipment and supplies market was valued at US$652.9 million in 2025.

China is forecast to reach US$550 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%. The report also assesses market opportunities and competitive conditions in Japan, Canada, Germany and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Strategic Value of the Report

The study provides independent annual sales analysis and forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It helps market participants evaluate revenue opportunities, compare segment growth, assess regional demand and understand the competitive position of major suppliers. The report also identifies market drivers, restraints and emerging developments likely to influence investment and business strategy through 2032.

Key questions addressed include how the global market will evolve, which segments are expected to achieve the strongest growth, how regional competitive structures may change and which companies are positioned to benefit from expanding demand. Purchasers also receive complimentary report updates for one year.

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from industry, enterprise and academic experts to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, company activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other validated sources.

These insights connect technology developments and competitive signals with broader strategic market direction. Company intelligence extends beyond global rankings to examine how participants influence specific applications and geographic markets. Where relevant, market share is assessed at the regional level to reflect differences in competitive structure, customer demand and industry dynamics.

Companies Featured in the Report



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Helena Laboratories Corporation

Hoefer Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

SCIEX

Sebia

SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report offers decision-makers a detailed view of the global electrophoresis equipment and supplies market, combining market forecasts, segment analysis, regional intelligence, company profiles and expert-led insights to support planning, investment and competitive strategy.

Key Attributes

