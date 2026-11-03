Australian Gamblers Launches SPORTS! With Free Betting Calculators, Guides And Australian Sports News

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Australian Gamblers SPORTS! brings together sports betting education, four free calculators and Australian-focused news, with sports predictions and additional tools planned for future releases

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AustralianGamblers.com has announced the launch of SPORTS!, a dedicated sports betting section designed to help Australian bettors better understand betting markets, calculate potential returns and keep up with developments across Australian sports.

The new section combines educational guides, free betting calculators and sports news in one place. It caters to newcomers learning how sports betting works, as well as experienced bettors looking for practical tools and up-to-date information.

Unlike traditional sports betting comparison websites, SPORTS! does not review bookmakers or direct readers to sportsbooks. Instead, the section focuses on explaining betting concepts, providing mathematical tools and publishing relevant sports coverage.

Four Free Sports Betting Calculators Available at Launch

One of the central features of SPORTS! is its collection of four free-to-use calculators, each designed to explain a different aspect of betting mathematics.

The initial tools include:



Odds Converter: Converts betting odds between decimal, fractional and American formats, while also displaying implied probability and potential returns.

Implied Probability Calculator: Helps users understand the probability represented by betting odds, calculate bookmaker margins and compare prices with margin-adjusted fair odds.

Multi Calculator: Calculates combined odds, implied probability and potential payouts when multiple selections are included in a single bet. Each-Way Calculator: Designed for horse racing bettors, showing potential returns when a selection wins, places or finishes outside the paying positions.

All four calculators are available without registration or payment. Each tool also includes explanations and worked examples to help users understand the calculations behind the results.

Australian Gamblers plans to expand the collection with additional calculators as the section develops.

Betting Guides and Australian Sports News

Alongside the tools, SPORTS! features a growing library of sports betting guides.

The initial content covers subjects including betting odds, different types of sports bets, multi betting, pre-match versus live betting, horse racing fundamentals and risk management.

The guides are written for Australian readers, using familiar betting terminology and examples from popular sports.

A separate news section covers developments in Australian sports, gambling regulations, betting integrity and other industry matters. The aim is to provide readers with a single destination where they can follow relevant news while also accessing educational material and practical tools.

Mike Waters, main author at Australian Gamblers, commented on the launch in a LinkedIn announcement:

"Our goal with SPORTS! isn't to tell people where to bet. It's to give them the knowledge and tools to better understand what they're betting on."

The statement reflects the approach behind the new section, where understanding how a bet works takes priority over promoting betting operators.

Sports Predictions and More Tools Planned

The current launch represents the first stage of SPORTS!, with further features already planned.

Australian Gamblers is preparing a dedicated sports predictions section, expected to cover AFL, tennis, UFC, basketball, cricket, horse racing and other sports followed by Australian audiences.

Additional calculators, guides and news coverage will also be introduced as the section expands.

About Australian Gamblers

AustralianGamblers.com is an Australian-focused gambling information platform providing casino reviews, educational guides, industry news and free analytical tools. Its content is developed by a team of gambling analysts, editors and writers, with an emphasis on practical information and explaining the details behind gambling products and betting decisions.

The launch of SPORTS! extends the platform's educational coverage into sports betting, offering a dedicated resource for Australian readers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

SPORTS! is now accessible at