Global Humanoid Robot Actuators Market Assessment 2026-2036: Evaluates Actuator Content Per Robot, Cost-Down Strategies, Component Supply Chains, Sourcing Models, Standards, Patents, Investment Activity, And The Competitive Environment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Humanoid Robot Actuators Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global humanoid robot actuators market was valued at USD 280 million in 2025 and is projected to increase to USD 470 million in 2026. By 2036, the market is expected to reach USD 10.17 billion, advancing at a CAGR of 36% from 2026 to 2036. The report evaluates actuator content per robot, cost-down strategies, component supply chains, sourcing models, standards, patents, investment activity, and the competitive environment.

Market expansion is closely tied to rising humanoid robot production. Annual output is forecast to grow from approximately 15,000 units in 2025 to more than one million units by the middle of the next decade. Schaeffler estimates that a typical humanoid requires 25 to 30 main-joint actuators before hand actuators are included, while high-dexterity platforms may use 50 or more actuators.

Unitree Robotics shipped more than 5,500 humanoids in 2025, according to its IPO prospectus, making it the largest global seller by volume. The company's revenue increased from RMB 159.13 million in 2023 to RMB 1.70 billion in 2025, with humanoids accounting for approximately 51.5% of core revenue. China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology also recorded more than 140 domestic humanoid producers and over 330 launched models during 2025.

Humanoid Robot Actuator Market Drivers and Challenges

Demand is being supported by commercialization programs across China, the U.S., Europe, and other major technology markets. Tesla plans retail sales of Optimus by the end of 2027, while Figure AI, Agility Robotics, Apptronik, and Boston Dynamics are preparing for higher-volume production. Chinese national guidelines and municipal programs in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou are strengthening domestic demand and localized actuator supply chains.

Key constraints include the cost and limited production capacity of harmonic gears, roller screws, crossed-roller bearings, frameless motors, and rare-earth magnets. Actuators must deliver high peak torque, thermal performance, compact dimensions, and long operating life under demanding factory conditions. Additional challenges include proprietary in-house development, inconsistent interfaces and protocols, higher U.S. duties on Chinese imports, rare-earth export licensing introduced by China in April 2025, and evolving safety requirements following the revised ISO 10218 standard published in 2025.

These conditions create opportunities for industrial motion suppliers and automotive Tier-1 manufacturers. Many emerging humanoid developers lack the resources to design and manufacture complete joint systems internally, increasing demand for tested actuator modules. Automotive suppliers are applying high-volume manufacturing capabilities to humanoid motors, reducers, screws, bearings, and control systems. Replacement demand is also expected to develop as commercial robot fleets expand.

Segment Outlook

The report segments the humanoid robot actuators market by actuator type, component, torque class, body location, humanoid type, sourcing model, application, and geography.



Actuator type: Rotary actuators are expected to account for the largest market portion in 2026 because they are used across most major humanoid joints. Linear actuators are projected to record the fastest growth as planetary roller screw systems gain adoption in high-load applications. Hand micro actuators will also benefit from increasing investment in dexterous robotic hands.

Component: Reducers are anticipated to lead the market in 2026 due to their value and widespread use in rotary joints. Screws are forecast to grow fastest, supported by roller screw linear actuators and precision finger-drive systems.

Torque class: Medium torque systems from 50-150 Nm are expected to hold the largest portion in 2026, reflecting strong demand from shoulder, arm, and waist joints. High torque actuators above 150 Nm are projected to grow fastest as industrial humanoids require stronger hip and knee drives for heavier payloads.

Body location: Legs & hips are anticipated to lead in 2026 because bipedal walking requires high-torque, impact-resistant actuation. Hands & wrists are expected to post the fastest growth as manufacturers add more degrees of freedom and advanced manipulation capabilities.

Humanoid type: Full-size bipedal humanoids are forecast to capture the largest portion because they contain the highest number of actuators per robot. Wheeled & upper-body platforms are expected to expand fastest as industrial customers adopt stable systems for repetitive manufacturing and logistics tasks.

Sourcing model: In-house production is expected to lead in 2026, supported by vertically integrated manufacturers such as Unitree Robotics and Tesla. Merchant supply is forecast to grow faster as smaller developers purchase complete actuator modules from established motion-control companies. Application: Research & education is anticipated to remain the largest application in 2026. Industrial manufacturing is projected to grow fastest as pilot programs transition into phased commercial deployments.

Regional Humanoid Robot Actuators Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to command the largest market portion in 2026, led by China's humanoid manufacturing base and expanding production of reducers, screws, motors, sensors, and integrated modules. Leading regional suppliers include Leaderdrive, Shuanghuan, Sanhua, Tuopu, Leadshine, and Zhaowei. Japan strengthens the region's position through precision motion companies including Harmonic Drive Systems, Nabtesco, Nidec, THK, and NSK.

North America is forecast to achieve the fastest growth, supported by U.S. humanoid programs, embodied AI investment, and increasing interest in regional actuator production. Europe maintains a significant position through companies such as Schaeffler, Maxon, Faulhaber, Neura Robotics, and Hexagon Robotics. Schaeffler's deployment with Humanoid began at its Herzogenaurach and Schweinfurt plants in Germany in December 2026. Mexico may emerge as an actuator assembly location under the USMCA, while Brazil, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel offer additional manufacturing, investment, and motion-control opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

The humanoid robot actuator industry remains fragmented, with Japanese and European precision specialists, automotive groups, Chinese component manufacturers, integrated motion suppliers, and vertically integrated robot companies competing for design wins. Principal purchasing criteria include torque density, efficiency, back-drivability, reliability, production capacity, and cost.

Notable developments include Schaeffler's planetary gear actuator presented at CES 2026, its April 2026 partnership with Hexagon Robotics, and an agreement involving at least 1,000 AEON humanoids. The Shanghai Stock Exchange accepted Unitree Robotics' STAR Market listing application on 20 March 2026. Unitree also generated RMB 731.66 million from overseas sales in 2025, representing 43.65% of its main-business revenue.

Companies profiled include Schaeffler AG, Harmonic Drive Systems Inc., Nabtesco Corporation, Nidec Corporation, THK Co., Ltd., NSK Ltd., HIWIN Technologies Corp., Maxon Group, Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH & Co. KG, Kollmorgen, The Timken Company, Rollvis SA, Suzhou Leaderdrive Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co., Ltd., Ningbo Tuopu Group Co., Ltd., Leadshine Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co., Ltd., CubeMars (T-Motor), Unitree Robotics, and Tesla, Inc.

The report provides market forecasts through 2036, evaluates actuator content and bill of materials, identifies cost-down opportunities, and assesses supply conditions for magnets, gears, screws, bearings, motors, sensors, and controllers. It also supports capacity planning, make-or-buy decisions, partnership development, sourcing strategy, investment analysis, and market entry across the global humanoid robot actuator supply chain.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Humanoid Platform Teardown and Actuator Content Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Humanoid Output Actuators per Robot ASP)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Component Supplier Revenue and Capacity)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.1.1. Ramp-Up of Humanoid Robot Production

4.1.1.2. High Actuator Count per Robot

4.1.1.3. Falling Humanoid Robot Prices

4.1.1.4. Industrial Deployment and Multi-Year Supply Agreements

4.1.1.5. Government Support for Humanoid Industries

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.2.1. High Cost of Precision Components

4.1.2.2. Torque Density and Thermal Limits

4.1.2.3. Limited Manufacturing Capacity for Precision Reducers and Screws

4.1.2.4. Reliability and Service-Life Requirements

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.1.3.1. Merchant Actuator Platforms from Industrial Motion Suppliers

4.1.3.2. Entry of Automotive and Industrial Suppliers

4.1.3.3. Standardized Joint Modules and Aftermarket Demand

4.1.4. Challenges

4.1.4.1. Vertical Integration by Leading Humanoid Makers

4.1.4.2. Lack of Standardized Actuator Interfaces

4.1.4.3. Supply Chain Concentration and Trade Tensions

4.1.4.4. Evolving Safety Requirements

4.2. Key Trends

4.2.1. Integrated All-in-One Joint Modules

4.2.2. Back-Drivable Planetary and Quasi-Direct-Drive Designs

4.2.3. Planetary Roller Screw Linear Actuators

4.2.4. Localization of Precision Components in China

4.3. Technology Landscape

4.3.1. Actuator Architectures (Rotary, Linear, Series Elastic, Quasi-Direct-Drive, Hydraulic)

4.3.2. Motors (Frameless Torque, Coreless, Axial Flux)

4.3.3. Reducers (Strain Wave, Planetary, Cycloidal)

4.3.4. Screws (Planetary Roller, Ball, Micro Screws)

4.3.5. Encoders, Torque Sensors, and Joint Control Electronics

4.3.6. Thermal Management and Materials

4.4. Actuator Content per Humanoid (by Platform and Body Location)

4.5. Bill of Materials and Cost-Down Analysis

4.6. Supply Chain Analysis (Rare-Earth Magnets, Precision Gears, Screws, Bearings)

4.7. Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Regulatory and Standards Landscape (ISO 10218, Humanoid Safety Standards, Rare-Earth Export Controls)

4.9. Humanoid Program Landscape and Actuator Sourcing Strategies

4.10. Patent Analysis

4.11. Investment and Capacity Expansion Landscape

4.12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Humanoid Robot Actuators Market, by Actuator Type

5.1. Rotary Actuators

5.1.1. Strain Wave (Harmonic) Actuators

5.1.2. Planetary & Quasi-Direct-Drive Actuators

5.1.3. Cycloidal Actuators

5.2. Linear Actuators

5.2.1. Planetary Roller Screw Actuators

5.2.2. Ball Screw Actuators

5.3. Hand Micro Actuators

5.3.1. Micro Linear Servo Actuators

5.3.2. Tendon-Drive Micro Motors

5.4. Hydraulic Actuators

6. Humanoid Robot Actuators Market, by Component

6.1. Motors

6.2. Reducers

6.3. Screws

6.4. Encoders & Sensors

6.5. Drivers & Controllers

6.6. Bearings

7. Humanoid Robot Actuators Market, by Torque Class

7.1. Low Torque (Below 50 Nm)

7.2. Medium Torque (50-150 Nm)

7.3. High Torque (Above 150 Nm)

8. Humanoid Robot Actuators Market, by Body Location

8.1. Legs & Hips

8.2. Arms & Shoulders

8.3. Waist & Torso

8.4. Neck & Head

8.5. Hands & Wrists

9. Humanoid Robot Actuators Market, by Humanoid Type

9.1. Full-Size Bipedal Humanoids

9.2. Wheeled & Upper-Body Humanoids

9.3. Compact Humanoids

10. Humanoid Robot Actuators Market, by Sourcing Model

10.1. In-House (Captive) Production

10.2. Merchant Supply

11. Humanoid Robot Actuators Market, by Application

11.1. Research & Education

11.2. Industrial Manufacturing

11.3. Logistics & Warehousing

11.4. Commercial Services & Retail

11.5. Household

12. Humanoid Robot Actuators Market, by Geography

12.1. North America

12.1.1. U.S.

12.1.2. Canada

12.2. Europe

12.2.1. Germany

12.2.2. Switzerland

12.2.3. U.K.

12.2.4. France

12.2.5. Italy

12.2.6. Nordic Countries

12.2.7. Rest of Europe

12.3. Asia-Pacific

12.3.1. China

12.3.2. Japan

12.3.3. South Korea

12.3.4. Taiwan

12.3.5. India

12.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.4. Latin America

12.4.1. Mexico

12.4.2. Brazil

12.4.3. Rest of Latin America

12.5. Middle East & Africa

12.5.1. UAE

12.5.2. Saudi Arabia

12.5.3. Israel

12.5.4. South Africa

12.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Overview

13.2. Key Growth Strategies

13.3. Competitive Benchmarking

13.4. Competitive Dashboard

13.4.1. Industry Leaders

13.4.2. Market Differentiators

13.4.3. Vanguards

13.4.4. Emerging Companies

13.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

14. Company Profiles

Integrated Actuator and Motion Suppliers

14.1. Schaeffler AG

14.2. Harmonic Drive Systems Inc.

14.3. Nabtesco Corporation

14.4. Nidec Corporation

14.5. THK Co., Ltd.

14.6. NSK Ltd.

14.7. HIWIN Technologies Corp.

14.8. Maxon Group

14.9. Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH & Co. KG

14.10. Kollmorgen (Regal Rexnord Corporation)

14.11. The Timken Company

14.12. Rollvis SA

Chinese Component and Actuator Suppliers

14.13. Suzhou Leaderdrive Technology Co., Ltd.

14.14. Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co., Ltd.

14.15. Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co., Ltd.

14.16. Ningbo Tuopu Group Co., Ltd.

14.17. Leadshine Technology Co., Ltd.

14.18. Shenzhen Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics Co., Ltd.

14.19. Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co., Ltd.

14.20. CubeMars (T-Motor)

Vertically Integrated Humanoid Makers

14.21. Unitree Robotics

14.22. Tesla, Inc.

15. Appendix

15.1. Related Reports

15.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [393]



List of Figures [60]

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