Acronis Appoints Hojin Kim As Chief Revenue Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran channel executive brings more than 25 years of experience to accelerate global revenue growth and strengthen Acronis' MSP partner ecosystem

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global provider of an AI-native cyber platform for MSPs and IT departments, today announced the appointment of HoJin Kim as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, HoJin will lead Acronis' global sales and go-to-market organization, with a focus on accelerating revenue growth, strengthening partner relationships, and expanding opportunities for managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide.

“HoJin's extensive channel expertise and proven ability to drive growth through partner ecosystems make him a strong addition to our leadership team,” said Prakash Panjwani, CEO of Acronis.“As we continue to expand our global footprint and strengthen our position in the MSP market, his experience in scaling sales organizations, deepening partner engagement, and driving cybersecurity adoption will be instrumental in accelerating our next phase of growth.”









HoJin brings more than 25 years of experience leading global and regional IT channel organizations, with deep expertise in cybersecurity, partner strategy, and driving growth through the channel. His appointment reinforces Acronis' commitment to its partner-first strategy and to building a scalable, high-performing global sales organization.

Most recently, HoJin served as Chief Revenue Officer at WatchGuard Technologies, where he led the company's global sales and channel organization. During his tenure, he focused on expanding the adoption of endpoint detection and response (EDR) and managed detection and response (MDR) services across MSPs, while driving network security sales and encouraging partners to leverage WatchGuard's Unified Security Platform.

“I'm excited to join Acronis and work with a company that puts partners and customers at the center of its strategy,” said HoJin Kim.“Acronis has a compelling opportunity to help MSPs grow their businesses while enabling corporate customers to address increasingly complex cybersecurity and data protection challenges. I look forward to working with the global team to expand market opportunities, strengthen execution, and drive long-term growth across both our partner and corporate businesses.”

Prior to WatchGuard, HoJin served as Chief Revenue Officer at The Channel Company, where he was responsible for driving revenue growth and executing the company's long-term strategy. He previously held senior global channel leadership positions at SonicWall, Samsung, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as well as regional partner management roles at Juniper Networks and IBM. Throughout his career, HoJin has developed and executed channel strategies designed to strengthen partner relationships, expand market reach, and deliver sustainable business growth.

For more information about Acronis' leadership team, visit:

About Acronis

Acronis is a leader in AI-native cyber protection, unifying data protection, cybersecurity, IT operations and hybrid infrastructure to deliver business continuity, security and compliance with less cost and complexity. More than 21,000 service providers trust Acronis to protect over 750,000 businesses in 150 countries. Acronis is headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. For more information, visit .

Acronis Press Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Senior Global Communications Manager

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at