Phemex November Proof Of Reserves Highlights Asset Transparency As Platform Expands Financial Services





Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, published its November Proof-of-Reserves (PoR) 128.98%. The latest disclosure reinforces the importance of asset transparency as cryptocurrency exchanges broaden their services beyond trading.

According to the November snapshot, Bitcoin (BTC) recorded a reserve ratio of 103.29%, Ethereum (ETH) 113.54%, and USDT 107.64%. Solana (SOL) stood at 133.06%, Avalanche (AVAX) at 147.91%, and TRON (TRX) at 123.47%, while XRP and SUI maintained the highest coverage levels at 150.47% and 152.49%, respectively.

As digital asset platforms evolve to support a wider range of financial activities, users increasingly need visibility into how their assets are held and backed. Regular reserve disclosures provide an additional layer of accountability, allowing users to assess asset coverage rather than relying solely on an exchange's assurances.

This approach is particularly relevant as Phemex expands its financial infrastructure. Following the recent introduction of Phemex Card, which enables eligible users to connect digital assets with everyday spending, the platform continues to develop services that extend the utility of cryptocurrencies beyond trading. Maintaining transparent reserve reporting alongside this expansion reflects Phemex's broader commitment to accountability as its financial services evolve.

“Providing more ways to use digital assets also means giving users greater visibility into how those assets are managed,” said Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex.“As exchanges expand their services, transparency needs to remain a fundamental part of the user experience. Our November report confirms full reserve coverage across all eight reported assets and reinforces our commitment to making this information consistently available.”

The November report marks another month of reserve coverage above 100% across all reported assets. By maintaining regular disclosures alongside its expanding product offering, Phemex aims to give users greater visibility into the financial infrastructure supporting their digital asset activities.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

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