CHALLENGED ATHLETES FOUNDATION AND USA CYCLING ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARA-CYCLING DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership will help remove financial and equipment barriers while expanding development opportunities for emerging Para-cyclists.

San Diego, CA, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) and USA Cycling today announced a multi-year partnership to expand development opportunities for emerging Para-cyclists and strengthen the athlete pathway toward elite competition. The partnership is part of CAF's broader work with National Governing Bodies (NGBs) to support athletes who have moved beyond introductory adaptive sports programs but may not yet receive national team funding or comprehensive development support.

Equipment costs can create one of the largest obstacles in Para-cycling. Competition-ready handcycles, tandem bicycles, tricycles, adaptive components, and customized equipment can cost thousands of dollars. Coaching, travel, and limited access to appropriate training and competition can further restrict an athlete's ability to progress.

CAF will provide USA Cycling with $25,000 annually from 2026 through 2028. Through the partnership, the organizations will support athlete grants, equipment needs, coaching and training, competition travel, development camps, talent identification, and athlete storytelling. During the first year, CAF and USA Cycling aim to support approximately 10 to 15 emerging Para-cyclists by providing sports expense grants for travel to key races and Talent ID Camps that give athletes greater access to competitive opportunities.

“In Para-cycling, access to the right equipment, resources, and support can determine whether a talented athlete can progress in the sport, compete, and continue advancing,” said Patrick Lawrence, Chief Programs Officer at Challenged Athletes Foundation.“By working with USA Cycling, we can combine CAF's experience removing financial barriers with the technical expertise needed to identify and develop athletes. This is about creating a stronger pathway for LA28 and sustaining it well into the future.”

Longtime CAF athlete Brandon Lyons knows firsthand how access to adaptive equipment, community, and development opportunities can help an athlete progress in Para-cycling. Lyons began handcycling after a 2014 spinal cord injury and later became the first handcyclist selected as a resident athlete at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center. After years of international competition, including medical setbacks, he achieved his goal of representing Team USA at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

CAF athlete Jamie Whitmore also illustrates the lasting impact of a supported development pathway. An accomplished professional cyclist before being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that left her with limited use of her lower left leg, Whitmore returned to competition through Para-cycling and went on to become a Paralympic champion and multiple-time world champion.

“We are excited to partner with Challenged Athletes Foundation to connect more athletes with Para-cycling and provide meaningful development opportunities,” said Parker Ohlmann, Member Services Manager at USA Cycling.“CAF understands the financial and access challenges athletes with disabilities face. Together, we can help remove those barriers and create a stronger future for the sport.”

CAF and USA Cycling will also work to increase awareness of Para-cycling opportunities across road and track and the various entry points available to athletes with physical disabilities. Coordinated educational content, athlete stories, and development events will help individuals better understand equipment, classification, training, and competition opportunities.

The USA Cycling collaboration is one of several CAF partnerships with sport organizations focused on closing the gap between local adaptive sports and elite Paralympic development. The initiative is timely as the U.S. prepares to host LA28, but its purpose is long-term: to build sustainable athlete pathways for future generations.

Athletes interested in learning more about Para-cycling opportunities can visit usacycling.org/team-usa/paracycling-road. Information about CAF grants, programs, and support for athletes with physical disabilities is available at challengedathletes.org.

About USA Cycling

USA Cycling is the national governing body for the sport of cycling and oversees the disciplines of road, track, mountain bike, cyclocross, gravel, BMX, esports, and paracycling. USA Cycling's mission is to grow participation and engagement in the sport of bicycle racing and to achieve sustained international success across all cycling disciplines. USA Cycling supports cyclists of all levels and abilities, from those just beginning in the sport to international-caliber athletes. The organization identifies, develops, and selects cyclists to represent the United States in international competition through support of youth and interscholastic programs, amateur and grassroots racing events, athlete development initiatives, and operational support for cycling clubs, racing teams, and event organizers. USA Cycling has a membership of 60,000, sanctions over 1,500 events annually, and is a member of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC). USA Cycling's national headquarters is located in Olympic City USA, Colorado Springs, Colorado, with a regional office in Bentonville, Arkansas, home to the U.S. Mountain Bike National Team. Learn more at usacycling.org.

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches quality of life. For more than three transformative decades, CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $200 million and fulfilled nearly 60,000 funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 70 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit .

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CAF and USA Cycling Expand Opportunities for Emerging Para-Cyclists

CONTACT: Christy Fritts Challenged Athletes Foundation 858.442.9570...