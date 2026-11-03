FLNC Investor Alert: Fluence Energy, Inc. Securities Class Action Notice - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Production Remediation Representations. The energy storage securities action contends Fluence Energy touted corrective measures that were not fixing contract manufacturer problems, which spread to new facilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: November 24, 2025 through September 16, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

FLNC shares lost $10.04 on February 5, 2026, following the first alleged disclosure event, and a further $1.02 on August 6, 2026, and $1.39 on September 17, 2026, as the disclosures allegedly continued. Over the same stretch, the fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook swung from a $50.0 million midpoint to a loss of approximately $200.0 million. Net losses for the nine months through June 30, 2026 reached approximately $136.1 million, up from approximately $92.1 million a year earlier. The Court has set November 27, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Arizona-to-Houston Contract Manufacturing Concentration

The Company's fiscal 2025 annual report disclosed that a contract manufacturer in Arizona struggled to scale production amid labor and training constraints. Management stated, "We currently believe these corrective measures will remediate the adverse impact on the contract manufacturers production issues." A February 2026 quarterly report then cited "no material changes" to previously disclosed risk factors. The lawsuit asserts that the problems persisted during this period.

As alleged, the trouble spread. On August 5, 2026, the Company said $400.0 million in project deliveries would slip into fiscal 2027 due to issues at new international and U.S. facilities. In September, it tied another guidance cut to its Houston facility.

Energy Storage Scale-Up Pressures in Production Remediation



Demand backdrop: The Company cited data center and utility demand as backlog reached approximately $6.4 billion by June 30, 2026.

Domestic content emphasis: Management credited its U.S. domestic content strategy with driving strong demand.

Margin compression: Adjusted gross profit margin fell to approximately 5.9% in the June 2026 quarter from approximately 15.4% a year earlier. Remediation under challenge: The corrective measures allegedly failed to fix the problems, which extended to the newest facilities.

Why Remediation Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Energy Storage Securities Investors

The action claims that, with remediation allegedly faltering, fiscal 2026 revenue guidance was set above what production could deliver. According to the claim, this left Class Period purchasers without an accurate view of whether the promised fixes were working.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments, including whether a promised operational fix is working. The complaint alleges that Fluence Energy presented corrective measures at its contract manufacturers as a remedy while production problems continued and reached new facilities," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the FLNC Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the FLNC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Fluence Energy made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period. These statements concerned the readiness of new contract manufacturing facilities, the effectiveness of corrective measures meant to remediate production problems, and the extent to which backlog supported its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance. When the Company's September 16, 2026 reduction of fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $2.4 billion was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Fluence Energy allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from November 24, 2025 to September 16, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures on February 4, 2026, August 5, 2026, and September 16, 2026 each revealed information that caused significant stock declines.

Q: What court was the FLNC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do FLNC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my FLNC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

... \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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