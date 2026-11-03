Porch Life Introduces Multi-Track Sliding Porch Door That Opens Entire Porch Walls Up To 32 Feet Wide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Made-to-order system from Porch Conversions brings wall-sized, side-sliding panels to screened porches, three-season rooms, patios and garage openings, as porches appear on two-thirds of new U.S. homes.

Minneapolis, MN, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Life, an official reseller of Porch Conversions products and home of the EzVue® memory vinyl window and door line, today announced the availability of the Multi-Track Sliding Porch Doo, a made-to-order sliding door system designed to open an entire porch wall. Manufactured in the United States by Porch Conversions, the system spans openings up to 32 feet 9 inches, using 2 to 8 panels on a single frame glazed in flexible memory vinyl or screen.







Multi-Track Sliding Door: 3-Season Room

The launch comes as porches remain a standard feature of American homes. According to U.S. Census Bureau Survey of Construction dat, 67.2% of new single-family homes started in 2024 included a porch, just below the record share set in 2023. For those homes, and for the many existing homes with covered porches and patios, the practical question is how to use that space in more seasons without losing the open-air feel that made it appealing.

Why the size of the opening matters

A conventional sliding patio door opens about half its width, because one panel stays in place. Multi-Track panels ride on parallel tracks and nest behind one another. When stacked, 28%–57% of the opening clears to screened or open airflow (Dependent on track & panel configuration), and removing the panels entirely leaves the screens in place for full airflow. The result is one room that works as an enclosed three-season room in spring and fall and as an open covered porch in summer.

How the system is configured



Width by panel count: 2 panels for 52–100 inches, 4 panels for 101–199 inches and 8 panels for 199–393 inches. 3-, 5-, 6- and 7-panel configurations are also built to order.

Height: 68 to 110 inches in every configuration.

Frame: a 2-track frame nests panels two deep for a shallower stack. A 4-track frame stacks more panels in parallel for a larger clear opening, but needs more wall to park against.

Glazing: 10-mil memory vinyl, which flexes and returns to shape on impact instead of shattering and provides UV resistance and UV protection. Screen is available in four mesh options, including no-see-um and pet-resistant mesh.

Standard features: a marine-grade lock, a heavy-duty extruded aluminum frame, an internal weep system for drainage, and five frame colors. Warranty: 10 years on frames and memory vinyl, 2 years on screens.

Stacking diagrams for every configuration appear on pages 23–29 of the Porch Conversions Architectural Pack.

"Most porch projects start with the same question: how to keep out the weather and the bugs without boxing the space in," said Andrea Severson, owner of Porch Life (national reseller of Porch Conversions memory vinyl porch enclosures). "The Multi-Track Door answers that with the wall itself. A homeowner or contractor can size it to the opening that already exists, choose how deep the panels stack, and decide each day whether the room is open or closed."

Where it fits in remodeling projects



Screened porches and three-season rooms: the door is designed to fit existing covered porch openings without reframing.

Covered patios and decks: an enclosure lengthens the usable season on both ends and on windy days in between.

Garage openings: the width range covers standard single and double garage openings. That makes the system an option for converting a garage into a gym, workshop or three-season living space, with screen panels for airflow without insects. Lake, pool and cabin properties: memory vinyl that does not shatter suits high-traffic spaces near water.

The system is a three-season product. It blocks wind, rain, snow, pollen and insects, but it is not insulated and is not intended for heated, four-season rooms.

“We do not do cookie cutter. Every unit is custom made to your specifications to fit the openings on your project – Charlie Martin, Director of Sales and Solutions at Porch Conversions.”

Installation and availability

Each Multi-Track Door ships knock-down for field assembly with installation instructions and color-matched screws. Larger 6- and 8-panel units are heavy and benefit from a second installer or a professional. Porch Life publishes measuring and installation video and maintains a list of regional installation contractor.

The Multi-Track Sliding Porch Door is custom-built and ships about 4 to 6 weeks after an order is placed. Because every unit is sized to its opening, pricing is quoted per project based on width, height, panel count and track configuration. Specifications, configuration tables and installation photos are available at porchlifedirect.com.

About Porch Conversions Porch Conversions is a U.S. manufacturer of memory vinyl porch enclosure systems. The company builds vertical and horizontal sliding windows, fixed panels, doors and the Multi-Track Door to order for three-season rooms.







Multi-Track Door with Vinyl Windows

About Porch Life

Porch Life is a nationwide supplier of custom EzVue® memory-vinyl porch windows, screens, fixed panels, doors and multi-track sliding door systems manufactured by Porch Conversions. We serve homeowners, contractors and building professionals with 4-track vertical windows, 2-track horizontal sliders, porch doors and French doors designed for ventilation, weather protection, durability and easy maintenance. Customers can order online or receive personalized help with measuring and ordering by phone, plus installation resources and shipping throughout the contiguous United States.

Press Inquiries

Andrea Severson

info [at] porchlifedirect.com

(651) 314-9002



Twin Cities-based (Minneapolis/St. Paul). National Porch Conversions Custom Window/Door Supplier.