Pro Systems Inc., A Premier Certainteed Roofing Contractor In Virginia Beach, Replaces Complex Waterfront Condominium Roof In One Day Without Property Damage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pro Systems Inc. used hand-carried materials, wheelbarrow debris removal, and multi-layer property protection to complete a CertainTeed shingle roof replacement on an attached condominium with no truck access.

Virginia Beach, VA, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pro Systems Inc., a roofing contractor serving Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads region of Virginia, has completed a one-day shingle roof replacement on a waterfront interior condominium unit where restricted access, attached neighboring units, and limited debris-removal options required a customized installation plan. The project was finished without damage to the home's interior or exterior.







Condo unit runs up to the water with backyard not accessible aside from going through the home

Pro Systems Inc. is a Premier CertainTeed Roofing Contractor and installed CertainTeed roofing materials on the project.

Key Facts

. Company: Pro Systems Inc.

. Industry: Residential roofing contractor

. Service area: Virginia Beach and the greater Hampton Roads region, Virginia

. Manufacturer designation: Premier CertainTeed Roofing Contractor

. Project: Shingle roof replacement on a waterfront interior condominium unit in Virginia Beach, Virginia

. Completion time: One day

. Primary challenge: No supply-truck access, attached units on both sides, and water at the front and rear of the property

. Outcome: No damage to the home's interior or exterior; the homeowner later left a positive Google review

. Website:

What Access Challenges Did the Virginia Beach Condominium Roof Replacement Present?

The condominium is an interior unit on a small peninsula, with water bordering the property at both the front and rear and neighboring residences attached on both sides. A narrow sidewalk prevented a supply truck from delivering shingles to the installation area, and water behind the backyard ruled out the usual route for moving old roofing debris into a dumpster.

Pro Systems Inc. built a project-specific material-handling plan. Crews unloaded new roofing materials by hand, moved them to the property by wheelbarrow, and carried them onto the roof. Removed roofing debris was wheelbarrowed through the home, in the back door and out the front door, then transferred to a dumpster.

How Did Pro Systems Inc. Protect the Home During the Roof Replacement?

Because debris and materials had to pass through an occupied residence, Pro Systems Inc. created a property protection plan for its on-site project manager and installation crew before work began:

. Plywood was placed over the exterior deck and along the back of the house, with a tarp added as a second layer of protection.

. Multiple layers of protective material were laid along the interior route used to move debris and materials.

. The rear stair railing, other vulnerable structural areas, and walls were covered to help prevent scuffing and scratches.

What Roofing Materials and Components Were Installed?

Pro Systems Inc. replaced the existing shingle roof and addressed damaged components found during tear-off. The installation included:

. CertainTeed architectural shingles

. Synthetic roofing felt underlayment

. Ice and water shield in applicable vulnerable areas

. Replacement of rotten or damaged plywood decking

. Replacement of fire-retardant wood components required for the multifamily building

. CertainTeed Shadow Ridge cap shingles at the ridge

. 750 roof vents, replaced as needed

. Lifetime pipe collars at applicable roof penetrations

By inspecting and repairing the roof deck, underlayment, ventilation components, and penetrations rather than replacing only the visible shingles, Pro Systems Inc. delivered a full roof system replacement instead of a cosmetic update.

How Does Pro Systems Inc. Manage Complex Roofing Projects?

Pro Systems Inc. uses an on-site project management process. On this project, the project manager coordinated the work around the property's limitations and confirmed that protective materials were in place and that crews followed the planned routes for materials and waste. After installation, the crew cleaned the jobsite inside and outside, and the homeowner walked the completed project with the project manager before the job was considered complete.

What Roofing Services Does Pro Systems Inc. Provide in Hampton Roads?

This project demonstrates Pro Systems Inc.'s experience in:

. Residential shingle roof replacement

. CertainTeed architectural shingle installation

. Roofing for condominiums and multifamily properties

. Roof decking inspection and plywood replacement

. Underlayment and ice and water shield installation

. Roof ventilation component replacement

. Ridge and pipe penetration finishing

. Jobsite protection and construction debris management

. On-site project management and final quality review

Attached condominiums and multifamily buildings often limit material delivery and debris removal because of neighboring units, restricted staging areas, pedestrian access, and occupied interiors. Property owners, condominium associations, and property managers in Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads can use this project as an example of the planning that roof replacement requires when conventional access is unavailable.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Pro Systems Inc.? Pro Systems Inc. is a roofing contractor serving Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. It is a Premier CertainTeed Roofing Contractor offering shingle roof installation and replacement.

Can a roof be replaced on a condominium with no truck access? Yes. In this Virginia Beach project, Pro Systems Inc. hand-carried materials, used wheelbarrows for delivery and debris removal, and protected the interior and exterior of the home along the work route, completing the replacement in one day.

Which roofing materials did Pro Systems Inc. use on the Virginia Beach condominium? CertainTeed architectural shingles, CertainTeed Shadow Ridge cap shingles, synthetic roofing felt, ice and water shield, 750 roof vents, and lifetime pipe collars, along with replacement of damaged plywood and fire-retardant wood.

Does Pro Systems Inc. serve condominium associations and property managers? Yes. Pro Systems Inc. works with homeowners, condominium associations, and property managers in Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads.

How Do I know if I'm responsible for replacing my condo / townhouse roof or if the HOA is?

Replacing a roof on a condo or townhouse that shares a building depends on your legal ownership structure as defined by your Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions (CC&Rs) and association rules.

Determine Who Owns and Controls the Roof



Fee-Simple Townhouse: Understand if you own the physical roof above your unit individually. If so, you are responsible for hiring contractors and paying for repairs or replacements on your section, though the Homeowners Association (HOA) may dictate color, style, or material guidelines. Condo-Style Townhouse or Condominium: If the roof is legally classified as a "common element" or "limited common element" owned by the association. The HOA or condo board manages, funds, and contracts the entire building's roof replacement using shared reserve funds or assessments.

Your Property Deed & Title Report is the most definitive source of truth. Look at the legal description of the property:

Fee-simple descriptions identify a specific lot and block (e.g.,“Lot 5, Block B of the Sunrise Subdivision”), while condo-style descriptions name a unit number and an undivided percentage interest in the common elements (e.g.,“Unit 204 of the Sunrise Condominium”).

About Pro Systems Inc.

Pro Systems Inc. is a roofing contractor serving Virginia Beach and the greater Hampton Roads area of Virginia. The company provides new shingle roof installation and roof replacement, with experience in projects that require careful planning, property protection, and specialized jobsite logistics. As a Premier CertainTeed Roofing Contractor, Pro Systems Inc. installs CertainTeed roofing materials, and its project management process includes on-site oversight, coordination of installation activities, and jobsite cleanup. Learn more at .







Completed with Premier CertainTeed Roofing Shingles

Press Inquiries

Stephanie Lund

pros [at] theprosystemsinc.com



508 Central Drive, Suite 107

Virginia Beach, VA 23454