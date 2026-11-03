MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The national telehealth platform now routes compounded tirzepatide and semaglutide prescriptions to five publicly named US-licensed 503A sterile compounding pharmacies in Florida and Texas, publishes each one's location, hours, states served and direct phone number, and prints the preparing pharmacy on every medication label.

New York, NY, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozari Health, a national telehealth platform for compounded GLP-1 treatment, today announced that its tirzepatide compounding pharmacy network has grown from two to five US-licensed 503A sterile compounding pharmacies, each named publicly on the company's pharmacy standards page. The expansion accompanies the launch of the company's two plans, Ozari One and Ozari Select, and gives each plan its own fulfillment pharmacies.

Compounded tirzepatide from Ozari Health, prepared by one of five named US-licensed 503A tirzepatide compounding pharmacies.

Ozari One prescriptions are filled by Absolute Rx and Liberty Compounding Pharmacy in Florida and White Label Pharmacy in Texas, assigned by availability. Ozari Select prescriptions are filled by Hallandale Pharmacy in Florida or VialsRx Pharmacy in Texas, depending on the formulation the patient chooses. All five are US-licensed 503A sterile compounding pharmacies, which prepare medication for an individual patient's prescription under state licensing.

For each pharmacy, Ozari Health publishes the same facts side by side: pharmacy type, location, weekday hours, states served and a direct phone number, along with a dedicated profile page. Every prescription label identifies the pharmacy that prepared the medication, so a patient can match the vial in hand to the published profile and confirm the license with the state board of pharmacy.

The company applies one vetting standard across the network. Before routing a prescription to any partner, Ozari Health confirms an active pharmacy license in good standing with the state board, requires sterile compounding to the USP 797 standard, which covers cleanroom practices, beyond-use dating and quality assurance testing, and gives priority to pharmacies that hold third-party accreditation such as PCAB. Ozari Health itself holds LegitScript certification, an independent review of its telehealth and pharmacy compliance practices that patients can verify outside the company's own disclosures.

Naming the pharmacy is also what set Ozari Health apart when MedicalResearch.com named it one of the best places to buy compounded tirzepatide online in September, in a comparison that asked which providers say who fills the prescription.

Five pharmacies also widen the network's reach. Ozari One is available in every state except California. Ozari Select is available in all 50 states: VialsRx Pharmacy serves all 50, and Hallandale Pharmacy serves every state except Alabama, Arkansas, California, Hawaii, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota and Mississippi. Routing depends on the plan, the formulation, the state the shipment goes to and current pharmacy capacity. On Ozari Select, the formulation a patient picks, with B12, with glycine or with no additives, determines which of the two pharmacies prepares it.

Pricing is the same at every dose on both plans. Ozari One prices compounded tirzepatide with B12 at $125 per month and compounded semaglutide with B12 at $86 per month, billed quarterly as $375 or $258. Ozari Select prices compounded tirzepatide at $235 per month on monthly billing, $199 quarterly, $175 semi-annually and $140 annually, and compounded semaglutide at $175, $145, $120 and $99 on the same terms. Each price includes the clinician visit, the medication and free expedited shipping, with no membership fee. If a clinician does not prescribe, the patient receives a full refund, and a patient who cancels before a shipment is sent to the pharmacy is not charged for it.

Every intake is reviewed by a board-certified US physician, in most cases within 24 hours and often the same day, and a Health Concierge handles check-ins and dose adjustments afterward, with unlimited messaging to the care team. Care is available in English and Spanish, with Spanish-language clinical content reviewed by a licensed PharmD, and HSA and FSA cards are accepted at checkout.

Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality. All prescriptions require review by a licensed provider who determines whether treatment is appropriate for the patient's individual medical history.

Frequently asked questions about Ozari Health's tirzepatide compounding pharmacy network

Which compounding pharmacy fills tirzepatide prescriptions at Ozari Health?

It depends on the plan. Ozari One prescriptions go to Absolute Rx, Liberty Compounding Pharmacy or White Label Pharmacy, assigned by availability. Ozari Select prescriptions go to Hallandale Pharmacy or VialsRx Pharmacy, depending on the formulation. The label on every vial names the pharmacy that prepared it.

What is a 503A compounding pharmacy?

A 503A pharmacy holds a state pharmacy license and prepares medication for one patient's prescription at a time. All five of Ozari Health's partners are US-licensed 503A sterile compounding pharmacies.

How does Ozari Health vet a tirzepatide compounding pharmacy?

Every partner must hold an active state license in good standing, follow USP 797 sterile compounding standards, and pass a review of its quality documentation before any prescription is routed to it. Third-party accreditation such as PCAB is given priority. The full criteria are published on the pharmacy standards page.

Can a patient choose which pharmacy prepares the medication?

On Ozari Select, the formulation a patient chooses determines the pharmacy. On Ozari One, the pharmacy is assigned by availability.

Do all five pharmacies serve every state?

No. Ozari One is available in every state except California. On Ozari Select, VialsRx Pharmacy serves all 50 states and Hallandale Pharmacy serves every state except nine, listed on each pharmacy's profile page.

How can a patient verify the pharmacy on the label?

Each pharmacy's profile on the Ozari Health website lists its location, hours, states served and direct phone number, and the license can be confirmed with the pharmacy's state board.

Is compounded tirzepatide FDA-approved?

No. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved; a US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacy prepares them for an individual patient's prescription.

The full pharmacy network, with a profile for each partner, is published at ozarihealth.com/pharmacy-standards.

About Ozari Health

Ozari Health is a LegitScript-certified telehealth platform connecting patients with licensed, state-authorized providers for personalized GLP-1 treatment plans. The company partners with publicly named, US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacies to provide access to compounded Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, with transparent all-in pricing and no hidden fees. Based in New York, NY.

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