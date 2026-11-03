Dr. John K. Drisdale DMD, A Master Of The Academy Of General Dentistry, Brings Advanced Cosmetic Dentistry And Full Mouth Reconstruction To Midland, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. John K. Drisdale, DMD, MAGD, joins fewer than 2% of general dentists in the United States and Canada who have earned Mastership in the Academy of General Dentistry. The award follows more than 1,100 hours of continuing education, including 400 hours of hands-on training, and adds to his work in veneers, smile makeovers, and full mouth reconstruction.

Midland, TX, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. John K. Drisdale, DMD, of Midland, Texas, has earned Mastership in the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD), the practice announced. According to the AGD, fewer than 2% of general dentists in the United States and Canada hold the designation. With the award, Dr. Drisdale adds MAGD to his professional title. He provides cosmetic and restorative dentistry, including full mouth reconstruction, to patients in Midland and across the Permian Basin.







Dr. John K. Drisdale, DMD, MAGD, pictured at his Midland, Texas practice, has earned Mastership in the Academy of General Dentistry, a designation held by fewer than 2% of general dentists in the United States and Canada.

To earn Mastership, a dentist must complete more than 1,100 hours of continuing education, including 400 hours in hands-on clinical courses, and pass a comprehensive examination. The hands-on requirement places dentists in supervised courses where they practice techniques directly, well beyond the education required to hold a dental license. The AGD has about 40,000 members.

"I'm a family dentist first, with a niche for cosmetics," said Dr. Drisdale. "I'm dedicated to learning the best, proven techniques so I can take care of my patients like family. My Mastership training helps me find the root cause of a patient's condition and treat it from the foundation up, so the work is beautiful and built to last."

At his Midland practice, Dr. Drisdale plans cosmetic and restorative treatment together. Services include:



veneers and full smile makeovers

full mouth reconstruction

crowns, bridges, dental implants, and implant-supported dentures Invisalign clear aligners and professional whitening

Dr. Drisdale works with adults who have been unhappy with their smiles for years, as well as patients with worn or missing teeth. Worn teeth often signal problems with the bite and underlying structure. In many cases, this calls for full-mouth reconstruction, which restores both function and appearance.

Dr. Drisdale serves as President of the Texas Dental Association Permian Basin District Dental Society for 2025 to 2026 and is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Texas Monthly named him Texas Super Dentist in 2023, 2024, and 2025, a recognition that requires nomination by local specialists and selection by a review panel. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, Dr. Drisdale has published research on temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders and has lectured other dentists on laser dentistry.

Patients can learn more about Dr. Drisdale's AGD Mastership and his cosmetic and restorative services here.

Patients interested in veneers can request a veneer evaluation by clicking here.

About Dr. John K. Drisdale D.M.D.

Dr. John K. Drisdale DMD is a cosmetic, restorative, and family dental practice in Midland, Texas, led by Dr. John K. Drisdale, DMD, MAGD. The practice offers veneers, smile makeovers, full-mouth reconstruction, dental implants, crowns, Invisalign, and preventive care for patients across the Permian Basin. Dr. Drisdale is a Master of the Academy of General Dentistry and a Texas Monthly Texas Super Dentist (2023–2025).

Press Inquiries

Sheelagh McClelland

sheelagh [at] myportalmarketing.com

(432) 684-7424



2303 W Louisiana

Midland, TX 79701