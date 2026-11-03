Canon Middle East Strengthens Channel Partnerships In Egypt Through Frame The Future

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Canon Middle East ( ) today outlined its priorities for strengthening collaboration with established channel partners and responding to evolving customer needs in Egypt at a press conference marking the introduction of Frame the Future. Taking place in Cairo on 3–4 November, the two-day programme brings together distributors, channel partners,retailers, system integrators and imaging specialists for strategic dialogue, product experiences and practical knowledge sharing.

Frame the Future is a continuing regional platform for Canon Middle East's channel engagement, bringing together Canon's imaging and printing heritage, emerging creative applications and the local expertise of its partners. Beginning in Egypt, the platform is intended to support closer collaboration and help partners connect customers with relevant technologies and experiences across Middle East markets. It builds on Canon's longstanding relationships in Egypt.

“Egypt presents important opportunities for the future of consumer imaging, supported by a vibrant creative community and partners who understand their customers. As people move increasingly between photography, video and printed expression, our priority is to help partners respond with relevant technology, stronger product knowledge and experiences that show what is possible. Frame the Future creates a platform to listen, collaborate and shape the next chapter of customer engagement together,” said Binoj Nair, Business Unit Director – B2C, Canon Middle East

The photography and video programme on the evening of 3 November will feature hands-on experiences with Canon's imaging line-up. In a vibrant, colour-rich creative zone, Mohammed Alaa, CEO of Cairo Photography Club (CPC), will lead a live demonstration of the video capabilities of the Canon EOS R6 V, drawing on his experience of using the camera to create content. The EOS R8 Mark II will also be on display, alongside other products in the imaging portfolio. The programme is designed to give channel partners practical insight into the ways creators are using imaging technology today.

On 4 November, Frame the Future will turn its focus to Canon's home and office printing portfolio, reinforcing Egypt's strategic importance as a key market for printing solutions and channel partnerships. A central focus will be on deepening engagement with system integrators and value-added resellers, demonstrating how Canon's printing technologies, integrated solutions and applications deliver value beyond the device itself. Through hands-on experience, solution-led discussions and knowledge sharing, the programme will highlight opportunities for partners to address evolving customer requirements, expand their solution offerings and drive sustainable business growth.

The programme reflects Canon Middle East's focus on the Customer of Tomorrow: people whose creative and everyday needs continue to evolve, who move across different formats and who value accessible expertise alongside technology. It also reflects Canon's corporate philosophy of Kyosei - living and working together for the common good through collaboration with the partners and communities that support Egypt's imaging market.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Middle East.

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Canon Middle East

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About Canon Middle East:

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East based in Dubai, UAE.

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history with its commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation. Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei – 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D, delivering the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realise their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at

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