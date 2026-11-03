Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging Market Including Forecasts, Innovations, And Industry Perspectives

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market

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The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The artificial intelligence (AI) segment within medical imaging has witnessed remarkable expansion recently, driven by technological advancements and growing healthcare demands. As the integration of AI into diagnostic procedures becomes more widespread, the market is positioned for substantial growth over the coming years. This overview explores the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of AI in medical imaging.

Steady Market Growth of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging from 2025 to 2026

The artificial intelligence in medical imaging market has experienced rapid growth, reaching $4.44 billion in 2025. It is projected to increase to $5.82 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.0%. This surge has been largely fueled by the rising number of medical imaging procedures, a shortage of skilled radiologists, increasing prevalence of chronic and complex diseases, enhancements in digital imaging infrastructure, and the expansion of hospital imaging departments.

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Projected Expansion of the AI in Medical Imaging Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is set to grow exponentially, with forecasts estimating it will reach $17.19 billion by 2030. This translates to a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period. Growth will be driven by the increasing adoption of AI-powered clinical decision support systems, significant investments in precision diagnostics, the broader application of AI across various imaging modalities, heightened demand for quicker diagnostic results, and greater integration of AI with hospital information systems. Key trends expected to dominate include the rise of AI-assisted imaging tools, expanded use of deep learning for image interpretation, automation in radiology workflows, development of AI-based predictive diagnostic models, and an intensified focus on improving early disease detection accuracy.

Understanding Artificial Intelligence's Role in Medical Imaging

Artificial intelligence in medical imaging involves using complex algorithms to analyze medical images and provide detailed quantitative evaluations of radiographic features. For example, AI technologies can automatically detect and classify pulmonary nodules as either benign or malignant, a capability that significantly improves patient outcomes. Additionally, AI aids in making diagnostic predictions for brain tumors and can streamline radiation therapy planning, enhancing treatment efficiency and precision.

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Factors Driving Growth in the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market

One major factor accelerating market growth is the increasing use of diverse imaging modalities-techniques that provide visual representations of the human body for diagnostics and treatment. AI supports these modalities by assisting with image reconstruction, reducing noise, and correcting artifacts, resulting in clearer and more accurate CT scans. For instance, in June 2025, the UK's National Health Service reported 47.2 million imaging tests conducted in England from April 2023 to March 2024, up by 4.8% from the previous year's 45.0 million tests. This rise in imaging volume directly contributes to the expanding demand for AI solutions in medical imaging.

Regional Leaders in the AI in Medical Imaging Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global artificial intelligence in medical imaging market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to become the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

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Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Including Forecasts, Innovations, and Industry Perspectives News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 03, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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