ALL MY SONS MOVING & STORAGE GOES THE EXTRA MILE FOR MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER IN EIGHT CITIES

8 cities. 8 walks. One mission. Proud to handle the heavy lifting for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer this October so organizers could focus on survivors and the fight for a cure.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- All My Sons Moving & Storage put its trucks and crews to work for breast cancer awareness this month, supporting eight American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks from Oct. 11 to Oct. 24. Local All My Sons teams in Denver, Memphis, Chicago, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Palm Beach, Myrtle Beach and Kansas City handled the heavy lifting behind each event, so organizers and volunteers could focus on survivors, walkers and the fight against breast cancer.

Large charity walks depend on a lot of moving parts before the first step is taken. At each event, All My Sons donated trucks and moving crews to manage event logistics, moving tents, tables, signage, supplies and other materials from storage and offices to the event sites, then packing everything up and returning it once the walk was over.

All My Sons' fleet includes a pink truck dedicated to breast cancer awareness, which carries the message“Move With Us... For A Cure!” on its back. The truck is part of the company's year-round commitment to supporting the communities where its crews live and work.

“Almost everyone has been touched by breast cancer, whether it's a mother, a sister, a friend or someone on our own team,” said Zack Turturici, Chief Marketing Officer, All My Sons Moving & Storage.“Moving is what we do best, so when Making Strides needs supplies hauled across town at dawn and packed back up after the last walker crosses the finish line, our crews are proud to step in. Every hour we take off an organizer's plate is an hour they can spend on survivors, families and raising money for research. We're grateful to the American Cancer Society teams in all eight cities for letting us be part of these walks, and to our crews who gave up their weekends to make them happen.”

All My Sons' Making Strides Against Breast Cancer support this month:

.Denver: Making Strides of Denver, Sunday, Oct. 11

.Memphis: Making Strides of Memphis, Saturday, Oct. 17

.Chicago: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer at Soldier Field, Saturday, Oct. 17

.Charlotte, N.C.: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, Saturday, Oct. 17

.Pittsburgh: Making Strides of Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 18

.Palm Beach, Fla.: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Palm Beach, Saturday, Oct. 24

.Myrtle Beach, S.C.: Making Strides of Myrtle Beach at Crown Reef Resort, Saturday, Oct. 24

.Kansas City: Making Strides of Kansas City, Saturday, Oct. 24

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is the American Cancer Society's nationwide walk series, bringing communities together to honor survivors, remember loved ones and raise funds for breast cancer research and patient support.

About All My Sons Moving & Storage

Founded in 1992, All My Sons Moving & Storage is a full-service moving company with more than 100 locations across the United States. Its crews handle local and long-distance residential, commercial and specialty moves, and the company supports the communities it serves through partnerships with local nonprofits and charitable events. For more information, visit allmysons.

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Hillary Jane Reynolds

Director of PR

+1 954-815-1186

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ALL MY SONS MOVING & STORAGE GOES THE EXTRA MILE FOR MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER IN EIGHT CITIES News Provided By Polin PR November 03, 2026, 14:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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