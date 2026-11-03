Post Pro Capital Founder Declares Revitalization Is Not Gentrification In New Essay On Building Without Displacement

Rashad Jones-Jennings, founder and CEO of Post Pro Capital

Rashad Jones-Jennings lays out his equity in place model: a $15,000 city forgivable loan stacked with a $15,000 preferred lender grant.

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2026 -- Post Pro Capital, a Chattanooga-based real estate development firm building attainable housing across the Southeast, today released "Revitalization Is Not Gentrification," a new essay by its founder and CEO, Rashad Jones-Jennings, known as Shadzilla, drawn from his own account of the work. The essay is available in full to editors, outlets, and publications for placement, and it sets out the model behind every project the company builds: equity in place, where everybody comes along and no one is displaced.

The essay draws the line plainly. Revitalization, Jones-Jennings writes, means going into a neighborhood with the intention of making it better for reasons other than monetary gain: the residents, the infrastructure, and the goods and services all better, with banks, commerce, and the whole economy of the neighborhood built up. Gentrification is the other move: develop, make what you are going to make, and move on. Jones-Jennings refuses that move, and refuses to walk away from the aftermath of what he builds.

The work is rooted in Eastdale, and the essay tells why. When Jones-Jennings was 12, the summer before ninth grade, his family was evicted from their home. He turned 13 going into ninth grade. The family was homeless for a year: Jones-Jennings stayed with his grandmother, his mother stayed with his aunt, and his sisters spread out amongst other family members. After that year the family came back together in a duplex in Eastdale, the neighborhood where Jones-Jennings grew up, after a beginning on the West Side of Chattanooga. Years later he bought eight acres of woods in Eastdale, then assembled properties around it totaling about 40 acres across five different sites, funded with capital from an exit on a previous development, and began entitling and winning approvals to build. Valentina Estates, the company's 42 micro homes on Garner Road, is part of that assemblage.

Building the homes, the essay argues, is only half of it. The other half is making sure people can buy them, starting with the down payment, the biggest hurdle in purchasing a home. Post Pro Capital verified that programs from the City of Chattanooga and its preferred lender can be stacked together: a $15,000 forgivable loan from the city plus a $15,000 grant, free money, from the lender. That is $30,000 in assistance, and at the price points of the homes the company is building, it totally eliminates the down payment. Other sources are used to help buy down interest rates. The essay is equally direct about the limit of that help: what a buyer can afford depends on debt-to-income ratio, which is outside the company's control.

Buyers do not sit across a desk from Jones-Jennings. For buyer education, the essay references OwnChattanooga as a learning resource: how to put a lender packet together, the do's and don'ts of buying a house, and every assistance program available, with quizzes, challenges, and room to ask questions and learn at their own pace. Jones-Jennings, who comes from a realtor and broker background and has long held homebuyer seminars, calls that resource his way of teaching one to many, and the education is free to everybody, whether they purchase from Post Pro Capital or not. Readers looking for the company, its projects, and how to get started go to postprocapital.

"Revitalization is not gentrification. Revitalization is everybody comes along, and no one's displaced," Jones-Jennings said. "When I make a statement, I mean it, and whether you believe it or not, it's between you and God. I'm on a mission."

The essay closes on the result. A buyer closes, and three years later that family has equity where they live, without having to uproot: equity in place, and a start on generational wealth. Ten years from now, Jones-Jennings sees Garner Road with a lot of single-family homes, a lot of homeowners created, and a lot of generational wealth generated.

Jones-Jennings played professional basketball internationally for eight years and retired in 2015. He founded Post Pro Capital in the city he came from and writes and speaks in first person about community revitalization, attainable housing, and the athlete transition into business. He hosts the Developing Athletes Podcast and is the founder of the Developing Athletes Investment Club.

Editors interested in publishing "Revitalization Is Not Gentrification" in full, or in booking Jones-Jennings for interviews on attainable housing and community development, can learn more and reach Post Pro Capital at postprocapital and at the contact below.

ABOUT POST PRO CAPITAL:

Post Pro Capital is a real estate development and investment firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Founded by former professional basketball player Rashad Jones-Jennings, the firm builds attainable housing across the Southeast under a doctrine of development without displacement and equity in place. Current and completed projects include Valentina Estates, a 42-unit micro-home community in Chattanooga named after his mother, Valentina; South Park Cottages, a completed 29-home community in College Park, Georgia; Kali Townhomes in Chattanooga; Markee Townhomes, 12 townhomes in Chattanooga's Germantown neighborhood; and Wilcox Townhomes, 14 townhomes in Chattanooga. Learn more at postprocapital.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Post Pro Capital

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Rashad Jones-Jennings

Post Pro Capital

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Post Pro Capital Founder Declares "Revitalization Is Not Gentrification" in New Essay on Building Without Displacement News Provided By Post Pro Capital November 03, 2026, 14:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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