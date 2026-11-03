Brain Agility Lens Released By Core Factors To Identify Development Opportunities For Leaders To Become More Adaptable

Brain Agility Lens

A new self-report assessment from Core Factors helps leaders become conscious of how they take in and evaluate information and shows where to develop agility.

- Kris Kiler, President Core FactorsTEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Core Factors, a people-development platform for coaches, consultants, and HR professionals, today released the Brain Agility Lens TM, a new leadership agility assessment developed by Roger R. Pearman, Ed.D. Pearman is the developer of the EQ Acceleratorand an award winning researcher, publisher writer, and recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award from Wake Forest University. The Brain Agility Lens helps leaders become conscious of the cognitive resources they use to take in and evaluate information, and the assessment identifies development opportunities for leaders to become more adaptable. Each leader sees the cognitive resources the leader relies on, the cognitive resources the leader tends to overlook, and how readily the leader moves among them when a situation changes. Each leader's own ratings of what matters in their current role then point to the specific behaviors worth developing first. Coaches, leadership development specialists, and HR professionals can use those results to focus development on the adaptability their programs promise to build. The Brain Agility Lens extends the Core Factors portfolio of personality and emotional intelligence assessments to how people take in and evaluate information, and practitioners administer the assessment through a free Pro Account.Leaders now make decisions while AI and economic conditions transform the organizations they lead. In the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, 86 percent of employers expect AI and information processing technologies to transform their business by 2030. Half of employers expect the rising cost of living to drive change in their business, and 42 percent expect slower economic growth to affect their operations. The same employers expect 39 percent of workers' core skills to change by 2030, and they rank resilience, flexibility, and agility second among core skills, behind analytical thinking.Generative AI is also changing the thinking work itself. In a 2025 survey of 319 knowledge workers presented at the ACM CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems, Microsoft researchers found that higher confidence in AI was associated with less critical thinking. An association means the two rose and fell together across the survey responses, and the study design leaves the cause open.Change at work matters more for leaders, because a leader's decisions about direction, priorities, and people shape the work of everyone who reports to that leader. Leadership development works best when each program starts from a clear picture of what each leader needs. A 2017 meta-analysis of 335 leadership training samples in the Journal of Applied Psychology found leadership training substantially more effective than previously thought. Programs that included needs analysis, feedback, and practice showed stronger results across the studies analyzed. Leadership programs list adaptability as an outcome, and adaptability begins with a leader becoming conscious of how the leader takes in and evaluates information.“People are defined by their decisions,” said Kris Kiler, Founder and President of Core Factors.“With AI adoption moving quickly and economic conditions turbulent, leaders need to become conscious of the cognitive resources they use to take in and evaluate information. The ability to move among those cognitive resources and adapt in important moments is agility. The Brain Agility Lens draws on a model of how people take in and evaluate information that has been widely recognized for more than a century. Roger Pearman built the assessment on that model so a leader can see which cognitive resources they rely on, which they overlook, and where to develop. We added the Brain Agility Lens to Core Factors so practitioners can work with personality, emotional intelligence, and the way leaders take in and evaluate information on one platform.”The Brain Agility Lens gives practitioners a self-report built for development. Leaders rate specific workplace behaviors twice, once for how important each behavior is to their current role and once for how effectively they demonstrate the behavior. Because each leader rates importance against their own situation, the development opportunities the assessment identifies match what that leader's role calls for now. The report separates behaviors that need refinement from behaviors that need to be learned, and the report directs each leader to ask people who know them well how they see these behaviors.Agility has its own developmental scale in the report. Each level of the scale describes how a leader tends to respond when conditions are demanding, so a leader can see their current level and what the next level looks like in practice. The report then pulls the largest development opportunities into a short list, and the leader chooses where to begin.The Brain Agility Lens is delivered through the Core Factors platform. The Pro Account is free and has no subscription fees, and a credit is used only when the practitioner accesses a participant's completed results. Experience surveys report participant feedback for each engagement at no additional charge. The practitioner decides if and when results are released to each leader's Participant Hub account.The Participant Hub is a free, private account for each leader. Leaders can receive their full results there, on screen and as a PDF. Each leader can also try Evidentra, the Core Factors AI Coach Assistant, free for 30 days. Core Factors has partnered with TalentTelligent to license the world's largest evidence-based AI database of talent development content, and Evidentra draws on that database and on a curated knowledgebase that covers every Core Factors assessment. Leaders can ask Evidentra about their work and the situations they face between sessions, and their conversations stay private. With Skill Tracks, powered by Evidentra, a leader chooses one skill to develop, and Evidentra drafts a plan of four to six steps over 14 or 28 days.In executive coaching, the Brain Agility Lens gives the coach and the leader a shared starting point. The engagement can begin with the specific behaviors the leader rated as important and less effective, and the coaching can return to those behaviors as the work continues.In leadership pipeline and high-potential programs that list adaptability as an outcome, the assessment gives each participant a documented baseline for that outcome. For HR and talent teams, the results provide individual development opportunities across a cohort of leaders, so each leader's development plan starts from the behaviors that leader identified.Because a leader's decisions shape the work of the people who report to that leader, development that makes a leader more adaptable can also affect the work of those people. An organization whose leaders can see how they take in and evaluate information, and can work on the behaviors their roles call for, is in a stronger position to meet the reorganizations, new tools, and changes in direction that now arrive as a regular part of work.The Brain Agility Lens is available now. Executive coaches, leadership development specialists, OD consultants, and L&D and HR professionals who coach leaders, run leadership programs, or build leadership pipelines can apply for a free Pro Account, or request a demo and take the assessment themselves before they put the assessment in front of a client. Professional administration requires the Practitioner Foundation Training ($299). Roger Pearman leads the training, and the training includes video lessons and a competency assessment. On completion, the Brain Agility Lens is activated in the practitioner's Pro Account. Practitioners who administer the EQ Accelerator can use the two assessments together, because the Brain Agility Lens report connects each cognitive resource to people skills in the same areas of emotional intelligence the EQ Accelerator rates.Roger R. Pearman, Ed.D., is a recognized authority on emotional intelligence and personality type and the developer of the EQ Accelerator, People Skills 360TM, and Brain Agility LensTM assessments. He is the CEO of the talent development firm TalentTelligent, EOT. He is the author or co-author of I'm Not Crazy, I'm Just Not You; the People Skills Handbook: Action Tips for Improving Your Emotional Intelligence; HardWired Leadership; Introduction to Type and Emotional Intelligence; Emotions and Health; and Emotions and Leadership. His research earned the Isabel Myers Memorial Research Award, and the Association for Psychological Type International, which he served as president, honored him with its Mary McCaulley Lifetime Achievement Award. He received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Wake Forest University Graduate School. He leads the Brain Agility Lens Practitioner Foundation Training.About Core FactorsCore Factors is a people-development platform for practitioners. Executive coaches, OD consultants, L&D professionals, HR professionals, and career practitioners use Core Factors to administer assessments, deliver results, reinforce development between sessions, and document outcomes through participant feedback and reporting.The assessment portfolio includes Type Discovery, Type Elements, and Type Dynamics for psychological type work across decision-making, learning, leadership, and interpersonal effectiveness. EQ Accelerator guides emotional intelligence development with a structured focus on priority skills and growth sequencing. Social Dynamics addresses interaction styles and their applications across communication, collaboration, influence, and conflict. Career Path and Career Signals support career alignment through occupational fit mapping and values-based career planning. Brain Agility Lens supports development conversations focused on cognitive resources, agility, and the people skills they connect to.Every assessment is supported by the Participant Hub. In the Participant Hub, participants access results, explore model content, engage with structured reflection, and receive developmental guidance from Evidentra. Evidentra is the Core Factors AI Coach Assistant. Core Factors is built on a commitment to psychometric integrity, ethical application, and practical results for both the practitioner and the people they develop.

Kris Kiler

Core Factors

+1 844-989-5323

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Brain Agility Lens Released by Core Factors to Identify Development Opportunities for Leaders to Become More Adaptable News Provided By Core Factors November 03, 2026, 14:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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