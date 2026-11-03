Resilient Mind Highlights Creative Art Group For Kids In Brooklyn

Feelings Pie Time! Kids explored the big world of emotions by creating our own - Feelings Pie

Resilient Mind Psychotherapy spotlights a creative group for ages 7–9 focused on confidence, emotional expression, flexibility, and collaboration.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Resilient Mind Psychotherapy, a mental health practice located in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, is highlighting its Perfectly Imperfect creative art group therapy, a supportive program designed for children ages 7–9 who may experience anxiety, perfectionism, rigid thinking, frustration with mistakes, or difficulty collaborating with peers.As part of its broader child therapy services, Resilient Mind Psychotherapy offers the Perfectly Imperfect creative art group, where children can practice emotional and social skills through guided, hands-on activities. Rather than emphasizing artistic talent or a flawless finished product, the group encourages children to experiment, adapt, express themselves, and recognize that mistakes are a natural part of the creative process.Supporting Children's Emotional Development Through CreativityFor some children, even a small mistake can become a source of frustration. An unexpected color, an uneven drawing, or a project that does not match their original expectations may trigger disappointment, self-criticism, or a desire to give up.Perfectly Imperfect creates opportunities for children to experience these everyday challenges in a supportive environment.Through drawing, painting, collaborative projects, and other creative activities, participants are encouraged to practice several important skills:Making mistakes and recovering from themLetting go of rigid expectationsTrying again when an activity feels difficultSharing materials and taking turnsCollaborating and communicating with peersAdjusting when plans changeBuilding confidence through explorationExpressing feelings without judgmentThe program emphasizes the process of creating rather than evaluating children according to the appearance of their finished artwork.Helping Children Navigate Perfectionism and AnxietyPerfectionism can sometimes make ordinary childhood experiences more stressful. A child may become discouraged when an assignment, game, or creative project does not turn out as expected.Other children may avoid unfamiliar activities because they worry about making mistakes or being judged.The Perfectly Imperfect group provides a setting where children can practice tolerating uncertainty, responding to frustration, and becoming more flexible when things do not go according to plan.Group activities also introduce opportunities to develop cooperation and communication skills as children work alongside peers with different ideas, abilities, and preferences.These activities are designed to support emotional learning, although individual experiences and outcomes may vary.Perfectly Imperfect Group DetailsThe creative art group is facilitated by Melissa C., LMSW, at Resilient Mind Psychotherapy.Program information:Group: Perfectly ImperfectAges: 7–9Schedule: Fridays, 5:00–6:00 PMInsurance: Some insurance plans acceptedLocation: Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, NYFamilies interested in participating are encouraged to contact the practice to confirm current availability, insurance eligibility, and whether the group is appropriate for their child's needs.Art Therapy and Child Therapy ServicesIn addition to its creative art group, Resilient Mind Psychotherapy provides mental health services for children and families experiencing emotional, behavioral, and social challenges.Children may sometimes find it difficult to communicate their thoughts and feelings directly. Creative approaches can offer developmentally appropriate opportunities to explore emotions, engage in problem-solving, and practice healthy ways of responding to frustration.Families looking for art therapy for kids can learn about the practice's therapeutic approach to creative expression, including support for children experiencing anxiety, emotional overwhelm, and difficulties communicating their feelings.Resilient Mind Psychotherapy also provides child therapy, offering individualized support for concerns such as emotional regulation, childhood anxiety, behavioral difficulties, family stress, and relationship challenges.Depending on the child's needs, therapeutic support may include individual sessions, play-based approaches, creative therapies, and group-based activities.The Perfectly Imperfect program is an art-based group and should be distinguished from individualized art therapy treatment, which involves its own clinical considerations and provider qualifications.A Supportive Approach to Children's Mental HealthResilient Mind Psychotherapy emphasizes individualized mental health care that considers each child's emotional needs, developmental stage, family circumstances, and treatment goals.The practice offers services to children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families, with in-person appointments and online therapy options across New York when clinically appropriate.Parents interested in the Perfectly Imperfect group or other child-focused mental health services can contact the practice for additional information.About Resilient Mind PsychotherapyResilient Mind Psychotherapy is a mental health practice located in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, New York. The practice provides psychotherapy services for children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families.Services include individual therapy, group therapy, child therapy, art therapy, anxiety therapy, depression therapy, trauma-related support, and other approaches based on individual clinical needs.The practice is committed to providing compassionate, personalized care in a respectful and supportive environment.

Yana Shenker, LCSW-R, Founder & Clinical Director

Resilient Mind Psychotherapy

+1 929-200-3049

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Resilient Mind Highlights Creative Art Group for Kids in Brooklyn News Provided By RehabStride AFO November 03, 2026, 14:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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