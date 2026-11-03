UAG Announces Presidential Leadership Transition And Reaffirms Its Vision For The Future

UAG President Juan Carlos Leaño del Castillo

Legacy, continuity, and a forward-looking vision mark a new chapter for Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara as it approaches its centennial.

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Guadalajara, Jalisco, November 2, 2026. - Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara (UAG) announces that, effective today, Juan Carlos Leaño del Castillo has been appointed President of the University by the University Council. His appointment marks a new chapter in UAG's more than 90-year history and reflects its continued commitment to academic excellence, student development, and service to Mexico.UAG extends its deepest gratitude to Antonio Leaño Reyes as he concludes his tenure as President. His leadership, dedication, and contributions have played an important role in strengthening the University and advancing its educational mission. His work is part of a lasting legacy built by generations of individuals who have dedicated their lives to education.Antonio Leaño Reyes will continue to serve the University as President Emeritus for Life and Advisor to the Office of the President, sharing his experience and guidance as UAG moves forward.This leadership transition represents both continuity and a renewed vision for the future. While remaining true to the principles on which it was founded, UAG continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of students, embrace technological advancements, and address the challenges facing higher education.As President, Juan Carlos Leaño del Castillo will focus on strengthening academic excellence, advancing innovation, expanding national and international partnerships, and enhancing the student experience to support the personal and professional growth of every student.As UAG looks ahead to its 100th anniversary in 2035, the University remains committed to building on its strong foundation while creating new opportunities for future generations. At the heart of this commitment is a mission that connects its past with its future: educating individuals who are prepared to make a positive difference in the world through knowledge, strong values, and a commitment to serving others.UAG invites its students, faculty, staff, alumni, and partners to be part of this new chapter and continue strengthening a shared mission that goes beyond any one individual and is carried forward by the entire university community.Universidad Autónoma de GuadalajaraInnovators Forever.

UAG Communications

Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara

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UAG Announces Presidential Leadership Transition and Reaffirms Its Vision for the Future News Provided By International Education Programs November 03, 2026, 14:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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