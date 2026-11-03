MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 12-year SEO veteran brings fintech growth experience and a hands-off AEO model to companies losing pipeline to AI answers

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Austin Heaton, an answer engine optimization (AEO) consultant with 12 years of SEO experience, today announced the expansion of his AEO practice to fintech, crypto and B2B SaaS companies, helping them get recommended when buyers ask ChatGPT and Claude which provider to choose.Buyers increasingly skip the search results page and ask AI directly. Companies missing from those answers lose pipeline to competitors without seeing it in their analytics. In a recent analysis of buyer prompts in the crypto payroll category, two vendors were named in 9 of 12 AI answers, while an established competitor held only about 25% share of voice. That gap is worth an estimated $50,000+ a year in pipeline going to competitors.Fintech is where Heaton has done most of his work. He has held growth roles at multiple fintech companies, and many of his AEO for fintech case studies come from fintech, payments and crypto businesses. That background means he already understands the compliance limits, long sales cycles and trust-driven buying that make fintech marketing different, and how AI engines decide which financial brands to recommend.An in-depth audit, then hands-off executionEvery engagement starts with an in-depth AEO audit that:. Scores the company's website in three categories: technical, on-site and off-site. Identifies the specific issues that must be fixed immediately. Builds a prioritized content plan and action plan, so the highest-impact work happens firstHeaton then handles execution from start to finish, including:. Landing pages built to be recommended by AI and to rank in Google. Featured mentions on websites that ChatGPT and Claude already cite. Earned brand mentions and backlinks. Technical fixes. Blog posts. Ongoing strategic advice from a 12-year SEO professionalThe work is fully hands-off for the client. Heaton manages the entire process, so marketing teams get results without adding work to their plate. Because the same work strengthens authority, content and technical foundations, clients also see growth in traditional Google search rankings and organic traffic."AEO converts better than most lead generation because the buyer comes to you," said Austin Heaton. "With outbound or ads, you interrupt someone who isn't looking. When a CFO asks ChatGPT or Claude for the best payroll provider and it recommends you, that buyer already has a need, has done their research, and arrives with an independent recommendation they trust. In my client work, AI-referred leads convert at about 4x the rate of other channels, because they show up warmer, further along, and ready to talk.""Paid channels keep getting more expensive, but buyers will always search before they buy. The difference now is that they ask AI," Heaton added. "I've spent my career growing fintech companies, so I know which sources AI relies on in this space and how to get a brand cited there, while lifting their Google rankings at the same time. And I handle all of it, so the team can focus on closing the leads."Fintech, crypto and B2B SaaS companies can learn more about Heaton's AEO services at austinheaton.About Austin HeatonAustin Heaton is an answer engine optimization (AEO) and SEO consultant with 12 years of experience, specializing in fintech, crypto and B2B SaaS. A growth leader with experience at multiple fintech companies, he runs in-depth audits that score a brand's technical, on-site and off-site readiness, then handles execution hands-off, from landing pages and AI-cited placements to backlinks and technical fixes. He helps financial technology brands get recommended in ChatGPT and Claude while growing their traditional Google search traffic.

Austin Heaton

Austin Heaton

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Austin Heaton Expands AEO Practice to Help Fintech and B2B SaaS Companies Win Buyers in ChatGPT and Claude News Provided By Austin Heaton November 03, 2026, 14:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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